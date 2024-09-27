With that being said, our staff here at The Knight Report offers their predictions for Saturday afternoon's showdown between the two programs.

It's almost time for Rutgers Football as the Scarlet Knights welcome Big Ten newcomer Washington to town for week five of the 2024 College Football season.

RICHIE O’LEARY — Rutgers: 27 || Washington: 17

I think this might be an ugly one, but an ugly one that ends in Rutgers favor. After looking over some of the numbers, Washington has a top 15 rushing defense per PFF, but that number is skewed a bit. They played a Northwestern team who was missing their RB1 and an Eastern Michigan team who is just flat out bad. Looking at some of the other games, they gave up 111 yards on 26 carries versus Washington State and 105 yards on 16 carries to Weber State, so in turn I think Monangai could have a field day and that will lead to a Rutgers win.

Washington will fight under Jedd Fisch and there's no question they have some talented players on offense in QB Will Rogers and RB Jonah Coleman, but I think the Rutgers defense will overpower them in the trenches and be able to cause some chaos resulting in a Scarlet Knights victory.

MIKE BROADBENT — Rutgers: 23 || Washington: 20

This will be a much tougher game than last week against VT despite both being 3 pt victories for Rutgers (projected here anyway). Will Rogers is a very good experienced drop-back QB, who Rutgers cannot allow to beat them deep.

Washington’s biggest weakness is their offensive line, this unit has struggled with penalties, bad snaps and not looking in sync all season. Rutgers defensive line vs Washington’s offensive line is the matchup to watch in this game.

Rutgers needs to jump out to an early lead and dictate the pace and momentum of this game. SHI Stadium needs to be loud and make Washington uncomfortable in their first road game of the season.

Rutgers wins an ugly game and reestablishes Kyle Monangai as the engine of the offense. This game will be tight but Rutgers pulls it out.

CRAIG EPSTEIN — Rutgers: 27 || Washington: 20

This will be a good measuring stick game for Rutgers considering its opponent and environment. While Washington is the defending College Football Playoff runner-up, it is not nearly the same team it was last year and a squad the Scarlet Knights should be able to match up with. I believe Rutgers will prove to be the more physical team and earn a hard-fought win in front of what will likely be its best crowd since 2014.

ALEC CROUTHAMEL — Rutgers: 21 || Washington: 17

The Scarlet Knights survive once again, this time in front of a raucous SHI Stadium crowd. While Will Rogers and company are able to move the ball through the air, Rutgers’ defense is able to stifle the Huskies at the right time.

Kyle Monangai gets back on track as Washington DC Steve Belichick throws a lot of different looks at Athan Kaliakmanis and prevents him from controlling the game through the air. Monangai gets back over 100 yards and a touchdown for the game. Samuel Brown V continues his resurgence by punching in another score of his own.

This is not a game for the faint of heart, as it takes a couple of physical defensive stands for each team until the clock runs out, and when the dust settles the Scarlet Knights come away unscathed and unbeaten. They receive votes but are unranked once again, slotting in at 28th in the AP Poll.