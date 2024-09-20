Staff Predictions for Rutgers Football versus Virginia Tech

With that being said, our staff here at The Knight Report offers their predictions for Saturday afternoon's showdown between the two programs.

It's almost time for Rutgers Football as the Scarlet Knights head on the road for the first time this season to take on Virginia Tech for week four of the 2024 College Football season.

RICHIE O’LEARY — Rutgers: 24 || Virginia Tech: 17

Look for Rutgers to use their dominant run game to their advantage in this one, as the Virginia Tech run defense has been questionable at best so far to start the season. If the rushing attack is working as well as many expect it to, that will allow Greg Schiano and crew to dictate the tempo of the game.

While I think this one could be close at halftime, I think Rutgers will be able to score a bit in the second half, taking a double digit lead before Virginia Tech scores a late, garbage time touchdown to make it look a little more respectable in the end.

MIKE BROADBENT — Rutgers: 28 || Virginia Tech: 17

Rutgers establishes the run early in this game and plays from ahead most of the way. Kyle Monangai racks up 150 yards rushing and 2 TDs on the ground and Athan Kaliakmanis adds another 200 yards and 2 TDs through the air.

On defense, Rutgers is finally able to get its pass rush going, sacking Kyron Drones 3 times and forcing two turnovers to set up short fields for the offense.

On special teams, Rutgers finally gets a Schiano specialty… A punt block. VT has allowed two kick blocks already this short season and Rutgers is able to pull off a little bit of Beamer-ball of their own in Lane Stadium.

CRAIG EPSTEIN — Rutgers: 27 || Virginia Tech: 17

I would expect this to be Rutgers’ most competitive game of the season so far, but I believe the Scarlet Knights have what it takes to get the job done. Unlike the first two matchups, Virginia Tech has a team that could keep things interesting entering the fourth quarter, but I think Kyle Monangai and Rutgers’ offensive line will wear the Hokies down and grind out a win.

ALEC CROUTHAMEL — Rutgers: 27 || Virginia Tech: 23

The Rutgers rushing offense proves to be too much to handle as the Scarlet Knights get a signature road win in Blacksburg. Kyle Monangai rushes for 130 yards and a touchdown while Athan Kaliakmanis throws for 200 yards and two scores. On the opposite side, Kyron Drones does his best to carry the load and Bhayshul Tuten runs for over 100 yards again, but it’s not enough as the Rutgers defense gets enough stops at the right time.