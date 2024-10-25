Staff Predictions for Rutgers Football versus USC Trojans

With that being said, our staff here at The Knight Report offers their predictions for Friday night's showdown between the two programs.

It's almost time for Rutgers Football as the Scarlet Knights head back to the road for another Big Ten Conference matchup as they hit the West Coast to take on the USC Trojans in a late on Friday night.

RICHIE O’LEARY — USC: 34 || Rutgers: 20

There's not much optimism surrounding Rutgers Football lately after back to back blowout losses to not so hot UCLA and Wisconsin programs plus things don't get any easier as they have to travel out to the West Coast for a 11:00pm start time (maybe even later).

However the good news for the Scarlet Knights is that this isn't the same USC team of year's past, as they've struggled in all three phases of the game. The offense can't put together a full game, as the blame seems to fall on their O-Line keeping Miller Moss upright thus causing poor decision making. The defense is hurting between injuries to key guys like DE Anthony Lucas and LB Eric Gentry, while also losing a key rotation DT in Bear Alexander to redshirt / portal. Plus on top of it all, this past weekend versus Maryland the Terps blocked a Trojans FG attempt with 2:00 mins and scored a touchdown to win it.

Add it all up and it sounds like Rutgers has a chance, at least I think they would if it wasn't for all the injuries. However with all the injuries it is a much different story, multiple starters out on offense and defense, plus Kyle Monangai being listed last week as questionable then taking a mean hit on top of that, it's hard to believe he is 100% either. Not to mention the possible midnight kickoff time and this just screams recipe for disaster so I'm rocking with USC here.

CRAIG EPSTEIN— USC: 42 || Rutgers: 20

I have a hard time seeing Rutgers leaving Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum with a win coming off of last week’s demoralizing 35-32 loss to UCLA.

Between Miller Moss and the rest of the talent USC presents offensively, I am not sure how Rutgers’ defense will be able to slow them down considering the share of problems it has had against lesser competition.

The Scarlet Knights’ offense has also been a bit of a jekyll & hyde unit so far this season so unless they can get their running game going, it is hard not to think this matchup will feature more of Mr. Hyde.

MIKE BROADBENT — USC: 37 || Rutgers: 17

Rutgers is able to keep this one close early but USC pulls away late with its superior talent on the outside.

USC highlights the issues with Rutgers defense that Washington and UCLA exploited and find open crossers all game over the middle.

ALEC CROUTHAMEL — USC: 30 || Rutgers: 17

The Scarlet Knights’ October skid lasts for the full month, as USC ends its own backslide with a lightly-attended home win. Each team starts off the game with a score, but Rutgers cannot keep up with Miller Moss and the dynamic unit of skill position players.

The Scarlet Knights offense once again looks passable, but the defense struggles to contain both aspects of Lincoln Riley’s main unit. Athan Kaliakmanis looks comfortable operating in an uptempo pace, and a banged-up Kyle Monangai wills the running game to another solid performance yet again, but it is not enough as the Trojans manage to get just enough stops to stay at arm’s length.

They manage to bring it to within a score late in the game, giving USC fans flashbacks to the team’s previous five games, but Woody Marks springs off a long touchdown to seal it. The Trojans get back on track, even in another disappointing season, while Rutgers fans are left in the dark - figuratively, and literally at 2:45am EST - as to what comes next for the program. They’ll need to finish at least 2-2 following the bye in order to even make a bowl game against a tougher-than-anticipated November slate.