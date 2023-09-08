With that being said, our staff offers their predictions for Saturday night's showdown between the Scarlet Knights and Owls.

It's almost game day in Piscataway as Rutgers Football will welcome Temple to town for week two of the college football season.

RICHIE SCHNYDERITE (Rutgers: 28 || Temple: 13)

"Now I think EJ Warner is a solid quarterback and should be able to get them in the endzone at least once, but his offensive line is a big question mark and that's where Rutgers should be able to expose Temple. Look for the Scarlet Knights to play stout defense, while mostly running the ball on offense and controlling the tempo of the game, very similar to their week one matchup versus Northwestern.

As for the other six points, I contemplated going to 10 points instead of 13, but the Owls kicker Camden Price was All-AAC second team this year and seems to be a solid player despite a week one mishap."

CRAIG EPSTEIN (Rutgers: 31 || Temple: 14)

“As long as Rutgers plays a similar game to last week it should once again win comfortably. While Temple seems to be coming into this matchup with some added motivation due to almost winning last year, these teams are not the same and the Scarlet Knights appear to be an improved squad from last season. Although the Owls might show some more fight than the Wildcats, I believe as the game wears on Rutgers will prove to be the better team once again and win this game by double digits."

MIKE BROADBENT (Rutgers: 31 || Temple: 10)

“EJ Warner is able to make some early progress with some quick passes to minimize the biggest mismatch in the game (Rutgers’ DL vs Temple’s OL), but DC Joe Harasymiak makes some timely adjustments to shut down the Temple offense.

Rutgers creates some short fields off of a handful of turnovers and goes 80/20 run/pass in the 2nd half. Rutgers rushes for over 200 yards on the ground and Rutgers wins this game comfortably."

ALEX GLEITMAN (Rutgers: 27 || Temple: 17)

“Rutgers had a great win last week, but they can’t get caught sleeping on the Owls. Temple is slowly improving under Stan Drayton and if the Knights don’t bring their A-game, this one could be closer than they’d like. In the end, though, I think the RU defense is too good and the offense will do enough to get it done in a game that is never put away but never in doubt either."

ALEC CROUTHAMEL (Rutgers: 31 || Temple: 16)

“The Scarlet Knights’ offense starts hot, then sputter a bit later on in the game much like vs Northwestern, but late in the game they’re able to break down the Owls physically in the fourth quarter. EJ Warner continues his hot start early but makes some timely mistakes and Rutgers takes advantage of a couple short fields to put the game away. Gavin Wimsatt spreads out the ball again completing passes to seven different receivers and Ja’shon Benjamin notches his first career touchdown as he and Kyle Monangai combine for 120 yards on the ground again."

OWL SCOOP ASST. EDITOR KYLE GAUSS (Rutgers: 28 || Temple: 17)

"I think there’s going to be times where Rutgers is able to carve out a 10, 11, 12, or 13-play drive and kind of just really put the strain on Temple’s defensive line, which doesn’t have that much depth right now. I’ll say the over hits, but Rutgers wins."