With that being said, our staff here at The Knight Report offers their predictions for Saturday afternoon's showdown between the two Big Ten Conference programs.

It's almost time for another Rutgers Football game as the Scarlet Knights head out to Pennsylvania to take on the No. 12 ranked Penn State Nittany Lions inside of Beaver Stadium.

RICHIE SCHNYDERITE (Penn State: 28 || Rutgers: 13)

"Similar to last week against Iowa, Rutgers will once again face one of the nation's best defenses as the Nittany Lions are very similar to the Hawkeyes with a top tier defense, but they have a more talented offense.

Now with that being said, the Scarlet Knights have a pretty good defense of their own and with that defense they should be able to make it competitive against the Nittany Lions for the first half and maybe even the first three quarters, but in the end the talent gap will end up being too much for Rutgers as they will go on to lose, but will end up covering the spread. As a wise man once said, good teams win, but great teams cover.

CRAIG EPSTEIN (Penn State: 28 || Rutgers: 10)

"The game plan has essentially stayed the same for Rutgers throughout this season and remains true in this one. If the Scarlet Knights can run the ball, play elite defense, and get enough from Gavin Wimsatt through the air, this should be a game in the fourth quarter and perhaps one they might even win. However, if one of the three fails it is hard to imagine Rutgers keeping it close as James Franklin looks to douse some of the flames between him and the Nittany Lions fan base. I think this game will remain close for the most part, but as it wears on Penn State will start to pull away."

MIKE BROADBENT (Penn State: 31 || Rutgers: 7)

"A banged up Rutgers squad struggles against an elite PSU defense, with the game remaining close until late in the game when the Rutgers defense wears down."

ALEC CROUTHAMEL (Penn State: 24 || Rutgers: 9)

"The Nittany Lions use their talent gap on both sides of the ball to power through a sluggish game for two reeling teams, especially on offense. Kyle Monangai reaches the 1,000 yard plateau in this game, but the offense can’t get in the end zone once again. Drew Allar throws for less than 150 yards again but doesn’t turn the ball over.

Maryland awaits in the home finale.”