RICHIE SCHNYDERITE (Rutgers: 20 || Northwestern: 14)

“I think the -6.5 point spread is pretty accurate given how both programs played last season, but this Scarlet Knights defense is damn good and is probably Schiano’s best yet since his return. However the opposite side of the ball for Rutgers still scares me so I expect this to be a low scoring game between the two programs. With the crowd on their side, I think Rutgers win this one in ugly fashion by a score of 20-14, just narrowly missing the cover."

ALEX GLEITMAN (Rutgers: 24 || Northwestern: 17)

“I know Northwestern has the whole ‘playing for Fitz’ thing on their side, but I just don’t think the 2023 Wildcats are all that good. On the flip side, I’m very optimistic about the outlook on RU’s defense this season, and while I expect some growing pains as they adjust into a new offense, I think there will be enough plays made for the Scarlet Knights to put up some points on the NW defense."

CRAIG EPSTEIN (Rutgers: 27 || Northwestern: 17)

“Although it is tough to designate week one as a ‘must-win,’ this is about as crucial a game Rutgers will have all season long considering what is at stake. Northwestern’s off-season problems are well-documented and the Scarlet Knights do not have much room for error considering how difficult their schedule is. While a loss would not spell an end to their season, it would be tough to get up from. I anticipate the Wildcats to get off to a hot start, but believe once the game settles in Rutgers will prove to be the better team."

ALEC CROUTHAMEL (Rutgers: 20 || Northwestern: 16)

“The Scarlet Knights do just enough on the ground against a struggling Northwestern front, as Gavin Wimsatt makes some timely throws to secure the victory. It takes another 4th quarter comeback in the opener as the Wildcats go into the period leading 16-10, but shades of the BC game come back as they dominate on the ground to produce two scoring drives."

MIKE BROADBENT (Rutgers: 24 || Northwestern: 13)

“In an ugly and low scoring game, Rutgers and Northwestern’s offenses set back modern football a few decades until Northwestern’s OL and DL disadvantage does them in late. They allow Rutgers to gash them in the running game in the 2nd half and Rutgers defense ultimately puts this game away late with a strip sack by Aaron Lewis which Tyreem Powell scoops and scores to ice the game."