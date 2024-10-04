Staff Predictions for Rutgers Football versus Nebraska

With that being said, our staff here at The Knight Report offers their predictions for Saturday afternoon's showdown between the two programs.

It's almost time for Rutgers Football as the Scarlet Knights head on the road for the second time this season to take on Nebraska for week six of the 2024 College Football season.

RICHIE O’LEARY — Rutgers: 24 || Nebraska: 21

This game could legit go either way, but I like the style of which Rutgers plays as I believe it's similar in ways to Illinois as it's that old school, smash mouth type of football. Looking back at that game between Illinois and Nebraska, the Cornhuskers allowed 166 rushing yards on 39 carries (4.3ypc) and that's from an average run game, whereas the Scarlet Knights have a much stronger run game and should be able to eclipse that number if they run blocking can continue to dominate up front.

On top of that, Rutgers will have the advantage on special teams as the Cornhuskers have struggled mightily in that category this year and this could be the week we finally see a blocked kick / punt since Nebraska has seen several against them this year.

Now yes Nebraska has a very talented freshman quarterback, but end of the day he's at his worse when he faces pressure so if the Scarlet Knights can draw up some blitzes to create pressure and the secondary can hold on, this could result in a victory for Rutgers.

MIKE BROADBENT — Rutgers: 23 || Nebraska: 20

This game to me is a tossup and I could see it go either way. I predicted Rutgers would lose this game in my preseason prediction, but I’ve decided to change it up after seeing both teams play a quarter of the season.

Rutgers is able to establish the run early and dictate the tone of the game. Kyle Monangai and the Rutgers ground game are by far the best one Nebraska has faced so far this season.

The Rutgers defense isn’t able to bottle up Dylan Raiola and the Nebraska offense, but they are able to limited big plays and DPI penalties.

Rutgers finally gets a blocked kick/punt this season against a struggling Nebraska special teams unit and it becomes the difference in this game.

CRAIG EPSTEIN — Nebraska: 31 || Rutgers: 20

I think this will be the type of game where Rutgers hangs around, but eventually the skill of Nebraska and the environment prove to be too much to overcome. Rutgers has been flirting with disaster the last two weeks and, while I still believe they are a very good team, will not be able to get away with the same mistakes this time around. The Scarlet Knights have totaled just four sacks through their first four games and, if they are unable to bring Dylan Raiola to the ground, it could be a frustrating afternoon. The bend-but-don’t-break style of defense has worked so far, but I have a feeling the dam will get a few cracks in this one and the offense will not be able to patch them up.

ALEC CROUTHAMEL — Rutgers: 24 || Nebraska: 20

These two teams match up pretty evenly, plus the fact that it will be played in Lincoln in front of a(nother) sellout crowd, so this could easily go the other way around.

DC Joe Harasymiak and the Rutgers defense give Dylan Raiola fits with many different blitz looks, forcing him to throw two interceptions. This also means he gets the ball out quickly however, as he throws for a ton of yards underneath.

On offense, Kyle Monangai is the engine once again, as the Cornhuskers’ strong secondary and extremely windy conditions makes it difficult to consistently push the ball downfield through the air. Monangai runs for over 100 yards once again on over 20 carries and punches it in the end zone for a score. Athan Kaliakmanis throws his second interception of the year as Tony White continues to utilize his 3-3-5 defense to throw off the passing game. Honestly, I’m not really sure how Rutgers gets to 24 points, but they find a way.

I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention special teams, which has been a constant point of focus for Greg Schiano and a disaster for Nebraska this year. It might be low-hanging fruit, but I think this is the week the Scarlet Knights get on the board with a blocked kick, blocking a field goal attempt in the second half.

Somehow, Rutgers walks into a hot and blustery Memorial Stadium and leaves with a win, leading to it’s first 5-0 start and first ranking in the AP Poll since 2012.