Before that though, our staff here at The Knights Report offers our predictions for how we see Saturday afternoon's between the Scarlet Knights and Spartans playing out.

It's almost Rutgers Football game day as the team heads back home this weekend with Big Ten Conference play now in full swing, as they will face off at 12:00pm ET against Michigan State inside of SHI Stadium.

RICHIE SCHNYDERITE (Rutgers: 20 || Michigan State: 14)

"With the weather expected to be pretty ugly on Saturday, look for both teams to try and get things going through their run game, just as they both have pretty much all season long so far.

Now while both teams sports solid run games, the Scarlet Knights have the better defense between the two programs and that should be enough to put them over the top here as they should be able to cover yet again and earn their fifth victory of the season. Don't expect much scoring on either side here as Rutgers wins by six on Saturday."

CRAIG EPSTEIN (Rutgers: 24 || Michigan State: 10)

"In what could be regarded as the biggest game so far in the Schiano 2.0 era, I believe Rutgers will answer the call. Although they are coming off a bye week, Michigan State is a mess right now and a team the Scarlet Knights should be able to beat if they want to prove they are at least in the middle of the pack of the Big Ten. It might not come pretty, but this is a game Rutgers can and should win."

MIKE BROADBENT (Rutgers: 21 || Michigan State: 13)

“With heavy rain in the forecast and Michigan State breaking in a redshirt freshman QB in Katin Houser, this game is predictably ugly.

Both defenses stifle the run in a low scoring affair that sees the scoring open up in the 2nd half. Rutgers knocks around the freshman and forces two turnovers, including a strip sack, scoop and score in the 4th quarter to ice the game."

ALEX GLEITMAN (Rutgers: 20 || Michigan State: 16)

"While many see the mess that Michigan State is this season and think Rutgers is going to skate right past the Spartans, I actually think this is going to be a battle. MSU is well-rested coming off a bye and there’s reason to feel good if you root for the Green and White about some of the matchups in this one. That said, I feel the RU defense will be very effective against the Sparty offense, I think Rutgers has a massive head coaching advantage, I think there is a sort of revenge factor in this game, and it’s being played in Piscataway. I expect a low scoring slug fest for a while, but think Rutgers pulls this one out."

ALEC CROUTHAMEL (Rutgers: 26 || Michigan State: 21)

"Alec (Intern): The Scarlet Knights make it a little bit closer than it should be but they manage to take it home despite suboptimal conditions. The defense gives Katin Houser fits, forcing two interceptions in his first start. Kyle Monangai rushes for two touchdowns and Gavin Wimsatt throws for another to Ian Strong as the running game once again isn’t as effective but does just enough to take it as Kyle Monangai runs for 80 yards. Rutgers is one win shy of bowl eligibility and have a prime opportunity with a trip to Indiana."