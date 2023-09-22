With that being said, our staff offers their predictions for Saturday afternoon's showdown between the Scarlet Knights and Wolverines.

It's almost game day in Piscataway as Rutgers Football will head on the road for the first time this season as they will be in the Big House this weekend for a matchup against Michigan.

RICHIE SCHNYDERITE (Michigan: 31 || Rutgers: 13)

"While I think Rutgers has been great this season, I also believe this year's Michigan team might be the best in the country as they are stacked from top to bottom.

Look for the Scarlet Knights to be competitive early on in this one, just as they have been through the previous matchups against one another, but then the Wolverines will likely wear them down and break through in the second half to secure the win and likely score a garbage time score to put it away. Expect a good showing by the Scarlet Knights, but they aren't at UM's level just yet."

CRAIG EPSTEIN (Michigan: 42 || Rutgers: 17)

"I believe this will be the type of game where the final score is not indicative of how the game was played. While Rutgers has a defense that could keep it close, I have a hard time seeing its offense keeping up with a team like Michigan who will likely be in the college football playoff. I could see Rutgers keeping it within shouting distance up until early in the fourth quarter, but the Wolverines will prove to be too much and put the Scarlet Knights away with a couple of late scores."

MIKE BROADBENT (Michigan: 27 || Rutgers: 14)

“Rutgers keeps this game close into the 2nd half, stymieing the Michigan offense early on. Rutgers run defense puts JJ McCarthy and company into some early 3rd and long situations and force Michigan to punt more often than they expected.

Rutgers is forced into becoming a pass first offense and plays from behind for the first time all season. Unfortunately Michigan’s defense and depth is too much for Rutgers and they allow a few scores late in a 13 point loss.”

ALEX GLEITMAN (Michigan: 34 || Rutgers: 10)

While I do think Rutgers can do a good job on defense in this game and matchup well with Michigan’s offense, I think it’s a total mismatch in favor of the Wolverines on the other side of the ball. I think the UM defense is going to suffocate the RU offense, which will ultimately result in the defense being on the field too long and too often, and eventually breaking. The initial line of around 31 was way too high but I think the current line of around 24 is just right. Closer game to start thanks to the defense but Michigan pulls away with ease.

ALEC CROUTHAMEL (Michigan: 31 || Rutgers: 16)

"The Scarlet Knights keep it close into the third quarter before the Wolverines’ physicality takes over. Gavin Wimsatt throws a touchdown but also commits his first turnover of the season and the run game is mostly bottled up as Kyle Monangai rushes 25 times for 75 yards.

The defense shows out again as they turn over JJ McCarthy twice and convert on short fields. Rutgers gives Michigan a scare for the fourth consecutive season as the season continues its upward trajectory."

MAIZE & BLUE PUBLISHER JOSH HENSCHKE (Michigan: 30 || Rutgers: 10)

"This is the first test of Michigan's young season. Not because Rutgers is some formidable opponent, it's because it'll test J.J. McCarthy's mental fortitude after coming off a stinker of a game. On paper, the Wolverines should roll but it's clear that the team isn't firing on all cylinders yet. It never has to be pretty but a win is a win. The Wolverines win a grind-it-out game with a strong second-half performance."