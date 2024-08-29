PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1GWjBUTlM3NkM0JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUZaMFROUzc2QzQnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football

Staff Predictions for Rutgers Football versus Howard

Richie O'Leary • TheKnightReport
Publisher
@RivalsRichie

It's almost time for Rutgers Football as the Scarlet Knights welcome the Howard Bison to town for game one of the 2024 season.

With that being said, our staff here at The Knight Report offers their predictions for Thursday night's showdown between the two programs.

SPREAD: Rutgers -36.0pts || Over/Under: 50.0pts

RICHIE O’LEARY — Rutgers: 52 || Howard: 10

Not expecting a whole lot in this one, as I fully expect Rutgers to be very lax when it comes to play calling. However I think early on they will build a big lead and hand it off to the young bucks early as you’ll see plenty of reserves getting legit game reps that will help big time when it comes to development. Look for the Scarlet Knights to win and win big with ease.

CRAIG EPSTEIN — Rutgers: 41 || Howard: 6

As Rutgers embarks on the 2024 season I believe it will take care of business and pull away from Howard early. I anticipate the Scarlet Knights to use this as a pseudo-preseason game and a way for several players to get their feet wet before preparing for the long haul of Big Ten play.

MIKE BROADBENT — Rutgers: 56 || Howard: 7

Rutgers rolls an overmatched opponent and the starters get to watch the 2nd half from the sidelines. Athan looks crisp and picks up where he left off in Ciarrocca’s offense from 2022. The defense looks elite, with the defensive line consistently getting pressure with four and forcing 4 turnovers.

ALEC CROUTHAMEL — Rutgers: 59 || Howard: 10

The Scarlet Knights once again walk over an overmatched FCS squad and start their most anticipated season in almost two decades on a high note. Athan Kaliakmanis doesn’t blow the crowd away through the air but he isn’t relied on to do so as Rutgers flexes their muscles in the trenches and run game, as Kyle Monangai and Sam Brown V both rush for over 70 yards. The fans leave happy and Rutgers goes 1-0 on the day, with some extra rest before Akron.

SEASON LONG STANDINGS
NAME OVERALL RECORD

Richie O'Leary

0-0

Craig Epstein

0-0

Mike Broadbent

0-0

Alec Crouthamel

0-0

