With that being said, our staff here at The Knight Report offers their predictions for Thursday night's showdown between the two programs.

It's almost time for Rutgers Football as the Scarlet Knights welcome the Howard Bison to town for game one of the 2024 season.

RICHIE O’LEARY — Rutgers: 52 || Howard: 10

Not expecting a whole lot in this one, as I fully expect Rutgers to be very lax when it comes to play calling. However I think early on they will build a big lead and hand it off to the young bucks early as you’ll see plenty of reserves getting legit game reps that will help big time when it comes to development. Look for the Scarlet Knights to win and win big with ease.

CRAIG EPSTEIN — Rutgers: 41 || Howard: 6

As Rutgers embarks on the 2024 season I believe it will take care of business and pull away from Howard early. I anticipate the Scarlet Knights to use this as a pseudo-preseason game and a way for several players to get their feet wet before preparing for the long haul of Big Ten play.

MIKE BROADBENT — Rutgers: 56 || Howard: 7

Rutgers rolls an overmatched opponent and the starters get to watch the 2nd half from the sidelines. Athan looks crisp and picks up where he left off in Ciarrocca’s offense from 2022. The defense looks elite, with the defensive line consistently getting pressure with four and forcing 4 turnovers.

ALEC CROUTHAMEL — Rutgers: 59 || Howard: 10

The Scarlet Knights once again walk over an overmatched FCS squad and start their most anticipated season in almost two decades on a high note. Athan Kaliakmanis doesn’t blow the crowd away through the air but he isn’t relied on to do so as Rutgers flexes their muscles in the trenches and run game, as Kyle Monangai and Sam Brown V both rush for over 70 yards. The fans leave happy and Rutgers goes 1-0 on the day, with some extra rest before Akron.