With that being said, our staff here at The Knight Report offers their predictions for Saturday afternoon's showdown between the two programs.

It's almost time for Rutgers Football as the Scarlet Knights welcome the Akron Zips for week two of the 2024 season.

RICHIE O’LEARY — Rutgers: 30 || Akron: 7

Expect Akron to put up a fight early on, as Joe Moorhead is a genius when it comes to coaching offense and he will put out every trick in the book to try and gain some momentum. However in the end, there's a big time talent gap between the two programs and I fully expect Rutgers to pour it on some in the second half to secure a solid victory.

CRAIG EPSTEIN — Rutgers: 34 || Akron: 13

Similar to week one, I expect Rutgers to take care of business and build a big enough lead that it can sit some starters in the fourth quarter. As long as Rutgers can get its running game going with Kyle Monangai, this should be a game it wins rather easily even though Akron might put up some more points than Howard.

MIKE BROADBENT — Rutgers: 38 || Akron: 13

Rutgers opens up the offense and cruises to an easy win over Akron. Akron is able to stay in contention in the first half before Rutgers pulls away in the second half. Kyle Monangai puts up 150 yards and 2 TDs, with Athan Kaliakmanis breaking the 200 yard mark for the first time as a Scarlet Knight to the tune of 220 yards and 2 TDs. The defense forces 2 turnovers and stifles a hobbled Akron offense. RU gets themselves to 2-0 on the season and more importantly.... 2-0 ATS on the year.

ALEC CROUTHAMEL — Rutgers: 38 || Akron: 13

The Scarlet Knights have a similar performance to last week’s win over Howard where the Zips hang around for a bit before Rutgers imposes its will in the trenches. Kyle Monangai passes the 100-yard rushing mark with ease once again, and we see Athan Kaliakmanis connect on a couple downfield shots. The defensive line has a resurgent performance picking up 4 sacks and they go into the bye week ready to travel to Blacksburg.