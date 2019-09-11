JERSEY CITY, NJ - New Jersey power St. Peter's Prep took on New York City power Erasmus Hall on Friday night, and the Garden State came out on top, with the Marauders beating the Dutchmen 20-0.

Both teams have a number of prospects that Rutgers is interested in across multiple classes, and the talent showed why they are among some of the best in the area in the match-up.

The Knight Report was on hand to take in the action, and has the below report on how each prospect played, as well as some buzz as to where the Scarlet Knights stand in their recruitment.