News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-11 08:54:27 -0500') }} football Edit

St. Peter's Prep vs. Erasmus Hall prospect breakdown

Rutgers commit Isaiah Wright looks on as his team beat Erasmus Hall 20-0 on Friday
Rutgers commit Isaiah Wright looks on as his team beat Erasmus Hall 20-0 on Friday (Alex Gleitman)
Alex Gleitman • TheKnightReport
@alexgleitman
Staff Writer

JERSEY CITY, NJ - New Jersey power St. Peter's Prep took on New York City power Erasmus Hall on Friday night, and the Garden State came out on top, with the Marauders beating the Dutchmen 20-0.

Both teams have a number of prospects that Rutgers is interested in across multiple classes, and the talent showed why they are among some of the best in the area in the match-up.

The Knight Report was on hand to take in the action, and has the below report on how each prospect played, as well as some buzz as to where the Scarlet Knights stand in their recruitment.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}