St. Peter's Prep DL Isaiah Wright talks Rutgers commitment
Isaiah wright has always had Rutgers on his mind and today the 2020 defensive tackle out of St. Peter's Prep (NJ) made it official and verbally committed to the Scarlet Knights.Wright is listed at ...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news