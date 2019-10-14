Whether it’s recruiting or making a hire within the coaching staff, Rutgers often turns to the Big North for an answer.

Nunzio Campanile needed just two years to make the leap from being the face of Bergen Catholic (NJ) to the interim face of the Scarlet Knights, and one of the men who watched him climb the ranks at first hand is St. Joseph Regional (NJ) head coach Augie Hoffmann.

Hoffmann spoke with The Knight Report about Rutgers’ situation and why he believes Campanile is worthy of his position.

“I think it makes sense because he’s a New Jersey guy and he has great connections here,” Hoffmann told TKR. “He comes from a Jersey family and that’s what Rutgers needs. They’re in a tough spot right now because you never want to see a coach fired in the middle of the season, but I don’t think there’s a better guy than Nunzio on that staff for the job. I wish him the best and hopefully he does well the rest of the way.”