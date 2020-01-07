SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM NOW AND GET 30 DAYS FREE — CLICK HERE FOR MORE!!

The Knight Report has confirmed with sources that Rutgers Football head coach Greg Schiano is expected to add Augie Hoffmann to his coaching staff. The former head coach of St. Joe’s Regional High School will become a first time assistant coach at the college level on Schiano’s staff.

Hoffmann’s role is still unknown at this time

He took over the St. Joe’s Regional High School football program back in December of 2013 and led them to their first Non-Public, Group 4 state title since 1997. Before taking over as the head coach of the Green Knights, Hoffmann spent four years as an offensive lineman for Boston College and also spent a year in the NFL with the New Orleans Saints.

This is becoming somewhat of a trend now for Rutgers Football and the Big North, as the Scarlet Knights originally added Don Bosco offensive coordinator Anthony Campanile to the staff in 2012 and Bergen Catholic head coach Nunzio Campanile to the staff in 2018.

