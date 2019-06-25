St. Joe's Regional DB Elijuwan Mack talks Rutgers commitment
St. Joe’s Regional (Montvale, N.J.) safety prospect Elijuwan Mack officially became a member of the Class of 2020 with his commitment on Monday afternoon. He is the seventh prospect so far in the c...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news