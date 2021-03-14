“Everyone stood up and started clapping and everyone was really excited. We're just ready to keep playing,” Baker said. “This is something that none of us have been a part of other than Jacob Young before so we're just excited to keep playing in March.”

Over the years cameras would show various teams cheer once they were picked, and Rutgers did the same.

“I was a little nervous as the bracket was coming out. I think we all were,” senior Geo Baker said. “When we saw our name, it was everything that we dreamed for and everything that we've been waiting for. We were just really happy to see our hard work paid off. I feel like everyone just had a lot of emotions.”

It is the first time the Scarlet Knights (15-11, 10-10 Big Ten) will be going dancing since 1991.

As the Rutgers men’s basketball team was waiting in its Indiana Motor Speedway suite during the Selection Sunday show on CBS, the teams were being called one by one.

Junior Ron Harper Jr., who hails from Franklin Lakes, N.J. and is a Don Bosco Prep product, says making the tournament with his home school is even better than ever imagined.

“Making history always feels good. Being in New Jersey and at the State University and where I grew up and where I was raised, it just makes it so much more special,” Harper Jr. said. “It's hard to process. I just tweeted 'Dreams really come true'. This is definitely a dream come true for me and my teammates. I came here to go to the NCAA tournament. I came here to win. We've been doing that. It was emotional. It was unbelievable. We were jumping up and down. We couldn't be more prouder for each other.”

Rutgers nation has waited 30 years for this moment, and the student-athletes acknowledged their support.

“It's an amazing feeling to see the fans,,” Baker said. “We're just making history. We're a big part of history so that's some that's always gonna be really special to me and all the other guys.”

Baker and Harper Jr. are two prime examples of underrated players who developed. Both wanted to help turn the program around and they’ve done so.

When Baker was a sophomore, he had sneakers that he wrote “1991” on. He’s also posted motivational tweets on social media about making the NCAA Tournament and he’s accomplished his mission.

“It was just something to write down to just remind myself what the goal was at time. Once you set a goal, then you just have to do everything you can to achieve it and get there,” Baker said. “I remind everybody else too. I stood behind it, and made sure it got done.”

If it wasn’t for the COVID-19 pandemic that took Rutgers off the floor right before it was about to play its second round game in the Big Ten Tournament a year ago, the Scarlet Knights were going to play in the NCAA Tournament and break the streak then. But that got cancelled as well and the drought continued.

Harper Jr. said the team used that as motivation.

“The tournament being canceled last year, we were obviously heartbroken, but that disappointment turned into hunger,” he said. “It was fuel to the fire. It made us want to do it again. We feel like it's the second year in a row we've done it. Playing in the Big Ten is a test. We're the most battle-tested teams in the tournament. it's a tough league. It's the best conference in the country. We feel like we're battle-tested.”

When the team was watching the Selection Show, they brought in the seniors from last year, Joey Downes and Shaq Carter, on video. They also spoke with Akwasi Yeboah.

“Last year is always gonna hurt a little bit, no matter what. But I'm definitely happy that the guys that are here get a second chance at it, and get to make up for it in a sense,” Baker said. “Those seniors didn't get a chance to feel what we're feeling right now, which is completely different than how we felt after we won at Purdue or at Minnesota this year. I'd say two different feelings and I still feel for those guys.”

Baker said it earlier, the only player on the roster who has played in the tournament is Young, who did so when he was at Texas before he transferred. But the rotation now is filled with seniors, juniors, and sophomores, and one freshman who have been through the Big Ten grind.

“I feel like even though we haven't been in the tournament, I feel like we have experience,” Baker said. “We understand that we know we can't let our emotions get the best of us in the games. As long as we stick to our game plan and stay level-headed, we should be OK.”

In the preseason, Baker said he not only wanted to get into the Big Dance, but win games as well, and he feels like his team is positioned to so just that.

“We're gritty, we're talented, we're winners. I feel like we all came here to win, and now we're in a tournament of winners, so we get to really see what can happen. I just feel like it's destiny,” Baker said. “I think we are gonna do a very good job in the tournament.”