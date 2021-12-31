Special Teams Coor. Adam Scheier not expected to return

The college football coaching carousel continues to spin as TKR has learned that Rutgers Football won't be renewing the contract of Special Teams Coordinator Adam Scheier.

Scheier has been on staff with the Scarlet Knights since Schiano's return to the banks back in the offseason prior to the 2020 season.

This past season, Scheier led a Rutgers Special Teams unit that featured kicker Valentino Ambrosio (29-30 on PATs / 11-of-15 on FGs), punter Adam Korsak (70 punts for 3161 yds -- 45.2 AVG) and kick returner Aron Cruickshank (8 ret. for 153yds & 1 TD).

