Rutgers wrestling head coach Scott Goodale unleashed his second “boom” of the day! That second boom was local talent and South Plainfield product, Anthony White . With his verbal commitment, White becomes one of a handful of South Plainfield Tigers to join Rutgers wrestling over the last decade.

White gained a lot of notoriety throughout his junior year with the Tigers, becoming one of many SP greats to reach the NJSIAA podium. He finished 4th place at 132-lbs, a bracket which was won by fellow 2020 commit, Joey Olivieri. White continued to impress throughout the off-season, recently placing 8th at the prestigious Super 32 tournament.

Heading into his senior year, White is projected at either 145-pounds or 152-pounds, Depending on the preseason rankings you look at, he can be ranked as low as 3rd or as high as 1st in the state of New Jersey.

This commitment does not come as much of a surprise, as TKR previously reported that White was one of the few remaining in-state targets Rutgers wrestling was eyeing. And as history shows, if you are a great South Plainfield wrestler, there is a good chance you end up a few miles down at the RAC.

White becomes the fifth commitment to the class of 2020, along side Dylan Weaver, Kyonte Hamilton, Joey Olivieri, and the first “boom” of the day from Coach Goodale.

TKR has been informed by sources as to who the first “boom” could be, but out of respect of the recruit, more info on that recruit HERE.

