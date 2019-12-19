South Jersey DT Jarvis talks relationship with Schiano, Brown
One of the top players in all of South Jersey for the class of 2021, defensive tackle Michael Jarvis spoke with the Rutgers Football staff on Thursday and they offered him scholarship offer. The 6-...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news