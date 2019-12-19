News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-19 14:32:59 -0600') }} football Edit

South Jersey DT Jarvis talks relationship with Schiano, Brown

Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport
Publisher
@RichieSRivals

One of the top players in all of South Jersey for the class of 2021, defensive tackle Michael Jarvis spoke with the Rutgers Football staff on Thursday and they offered him scholarship offer. The 6-...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}