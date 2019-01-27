South Carolina DB Solomon enjoys trip to Rutgers
This past weekend the Rutgers Football program played host to three class of 2019 recruits for official visits.One of those recruits was defensive back Kenney Solomon out of Myrtle Beach, South Car...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news