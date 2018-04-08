PISCATAWAY -- The JACK position was a new added wrinkle in Rutgers’ defensive scheme and front four a year ago.

It’s back and it looks to be manned by redshirt sophomore Elorm Lumor. Lumor met with TheKnightReport after practice on Tuesday and told us how spring ball is going for him.

“It’s going good. Just taking it day by and getting better every day,” Lumor said.

Lumor played in all 12 games with three starts at hybrid defensive end/linebacker spot. An honorable mention selection to the Big Ten Network All-Freshman Team, Lumor totaled 17 tackles with 1.5 for a loss and one sack in 2017.

“It was fun because as you know, the JACK is a little bit of everything. You rush the passer and go out in coverage. I enjoyed it a lot.”

Speaking of getting to the quarterback, that was something the Scarlet Knights struggled with the last couple seasons. Rutgers finished 12th in the 14-team Big Ten Conference and 112th in the nation with 16 sacks as a team in 2017. It was the third straight season the Scarlet Knights were ranked 91st or worst in the nation and 12th or worst in the conference after finishing 33rd in the county in in the 2014-15 season.

“We’re working on that every day,” Lumor said. “We’re trying to get better at rushing the passer because we didn’t have that many sacks last year.”

So what is Lumor and the rest of the defensive linemen doing to get more pressure?

"We talk about pre-snap indicators like down and distance. That’s first and foremost,” defensive line coach Corey Brown said earlier this spring. “We talk about the edges and angles we're trying to create as far as offensive linemen. You may have some guys that are more natural pass rushers by bending the edge, some guys may be more violent or active with their hands. You also need to understand offensive line sets, and work collectively.

"Know that sometimes you have to push the pocket as an interior guy, and one of the edge guy will be able to counter it back. We talk about getting it done as a whole, all four guys involved, with the end result being a condensed pocket and making sure we keep the coverages."