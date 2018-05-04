TheKnightReport.net

Rutgers football head coach Chris Ash was in attendance at the Rivals 3 stripe camp early Sunday morning, but not as a football coach. Rather, Coach Ash took on the role of a father, cheering on his son, Tanner, during the camp.

Tanner Ash, a 16-year-old defensive back out of Watchung Hills High School, came onto the Piscataway High School football field with something to prove. Listed at 5’6, 125 pounds, questions about Tanner’s size have somewhat negated scouts from taking deeper looks into the DB prospect.

“I came here to compete with these guys, to show that, despite my stature, I am a good corner, and I want to show that off to everyone here,” Tanner told The Knight Report.

Having grown up around football his whole life, following his father’s coaching around the country until finally settling in Piscataway, Tanner feels like he has an advantage over all other recruits.

“It’s been a huge benefit [having a football coach for a father], he’s taught me everything I know about football,” Tanner said. “With him having both coached and played DB, it just felt like a natural transition for me to follow his example.”

He’s learned enough to even evaluate himself objectively as a player.

Tanner said, “I’d say I’m at my best as a zone defensive back, especially in cover three. When it comes to my height, I feel like my hands really help me out in competing against the wideout, but sometimes, it really depends on who the receiver is. In man coverage, I do a lot better off man in press, I feel like it really gives me an advantage.”

When comes down to the recruiting process, Tanner has said that he has not gotten a lot of looks from programs, but he does have a preference.

“If I had to choose where I wanted to go, right now, I’d say Iowa State,” Tanner said.

The choice makes sense for Tanner, given that he spent a good portion growing up around the Iowa State Cyclones program, with Coach Ash having been the defensive back coach for the Cyclones from 2000-2006, then back again in 2009.

With two years left in his high school career, it will be interesting to see how Tanner develops as a football prospect. He may not have the ideal height for a football player, but neither did Darren Sproles, Baker Mayfield, or Ray Lewis. And look where they are now.