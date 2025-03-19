Softball Continues Winning Road Trip with Victory Over Portland State

L.A. Matthews singled to center in the third inning driving home both Jillian Anderson and Addie Osborne, giving the Scarlet Knights an 8-0 lead, which proved to be the winning runs in the game as Rutgers downed the Portland State Vikings on Wednesday night.

So far, the Scarlet Knights are having an excellent tour of the Pacific Northwest. After a victory over Oregon State on Tuesday night, RU’s bats came alive against the Vikings, putting the game out of reach by the third inning.

The scoring started early, when Bailey Briggs launched a sacrifice fly that brought home Anderson, giving the Knights a 1-0 lead.

But starting pitcher Gracie Walters was able to settle the game down to keep the Vikings in it, and as the Knights batted in the third inning, they still only led by one run.

However, that’s when the complexion of the game changed, as freshman Jayla Fuller singled to left to drive home Matthews, giving the Knights a 2-0 lead.