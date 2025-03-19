Rutgers Wrestling at the NCAA Championships: How to watch, odds, & more

In less than 24 hours, Rutgers Wrestling will have several competitors in the 2025 NCAA Wrestling Championships down in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Below, The Knight Report provides everything you need to know for this weekend’s national championships.
HOW TO WATCH....
WHEN: March 20 - March 22
WHERE: Wells Fargo Center (Philadelphia, PA)
TELEVISION: ESPN / ESPN2 / ESPNU
STREAMING: ESPN+
BRACKETS.....
You can find the full NCAA Tournament Brackets, by clicking the link below.
SCARLET KNIGHTS SEEDING....
125 - No. 12 Dean Peterson
133 - No. 10 Dylan Shawver
141- No. 15 Joseph Olivieri
149 - No. 19 Andrew Clark
174 - No. 30 Jackson Turley
184 - No. 16 Shane Cartagena-Walsh
285 - No.16 Yaraslau Slavikouski
OPENING MATCHUPS....
125: No. 12 Dean Peterson versus No. 21 Antonio Lorenzo (Oklahoma)
133: No. 10 Dylan Shawver versus No. 23 Sean Spidle (Central Michigan)
141: No. 15 Joseph Olivieri versus No. 18 Julian Tagg (South Dakota St.)
149: No. 19 Andrew Clark versus No. 14 Chance Lamer (Cal Poly)
174: No. 30 Jackson Turley versus No. 3 Dean Hamiti (Oklahoma St.)
184: No. 16 Shane Cartagena-Walsh versus No. 17 Gavin Kane (North Carolina)
285: No.16 Yaraslau Slavikouski versus No. 17 Jake Andrews (CSU Bakersfield)
BETTING ODDS....
National Championship: +100,000
Winner Without Penn State: +50,000
Top Three Finish: +13,000
Top Five Finish: +3,500
Rutgers is such a massive underdog and near lock in the minds of sportsbooks to win that they're offering "Winner without Penn State".
For those who are wondering, the favorites are as follows: Penn State (-6000), Iowa (+200), Oklahoma State (+220), Northern Iowa (+350), and Virginia Tech (+550).
INDIVIDUAL ODDS
125 - No. 12 Dean Peterson... +2000 to win a national championship
133 - No. 10 Dylan Shawver... +2000 to win a national championship
141- No. 15 Joseph Olivieri... +4500 to win a national championship
149 - No. 19 Andrew Clark... +7500 to win a national championship
174 - No. 30 Jackson Turley... +9000 to win a national championship
184 - No. 16 Shane Cartagena-Walsh... +9000 to win a national championship
285 - No.16 Yaraslau Slavikouski... +2800 to win a national championship
