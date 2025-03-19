Advertisement
Published Mar 19, 2025
Rutgers Wrestling at the NCAA Championships: How to watch, odds, & more
Richie O'Leary  •  TheKnightReport
Twitter
@RivalsRichie

In less than 24 hours, Rutgers Wrestling will have several competitors in the 2025 NCAA Wrestling Championships down in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Below, The Knight Report provides everything you need to know for this weekend’s national championships.


HOW TO WATCH....

WHEN: March 20 - March 22

WHERE: Wells Fargo Center (Philadelphia, PA)

TELEVISION: ESPN / ESPN2 / ESPNU

STREAMING: ESPN+

BRACKETS.....

You can find the full NCAA Tournament Brackets, by clicking the link below.

OFFICIAL BRACKET WITH SEEDING AND RECORDS

SCARLET KNIGHTS SEEDING....

125 - No. 12 Dean Peterson

133 - No. 10 Dylan Shawver

141- No. 15 Joseph Olivieri

149 - No. 19 Andrew Clark

174 - No. 30 Jackson Turley

184 - No. 16 Shane Cartagena-Walsh

285 - No.16 Yaraslau Slavikouski

OPENING MATCHUPS....

125: No. 12 Dean Peterson versus No. 21 Antonio Lorenzo (Oklahoma)

133: No. 10 Dylan Shawver versus No. 23 Sean Spidle (Central Michigan)

141: No. 15 Joseph Olivieri versus No. 18 Julian Tagg (South Dakota St.)

149: No. 19 Andrew Clark versus No. 14 Chance Lamer (Cal Poly)

174: No. 30 Jackson Turley versus No. 3 Dean Hamiti (Oklahoma St.)

184: No. 16 Shane Cartagena-Walsh versus No. 17 Gavin Kane (North Carolina)

285: No.16 Yaraslau Slavikouski versus No. 17 Jake Andrews (CSU Bakersfield)

BETTING ODDS....

National Championship: +100,000

Winner Without Penn State: +50,000

Top Three Finish: +13,000

Top Five Finish: +3,500

Rutgers is such a massive underdog and near lock in the minds of sportsbooks to win that they're offering "Winner without Penn State".

For those who are wondering, the favorites are as follows: Penn State (-6000), Iowa (+200), Oklahoma State (+220), Northern Iowa (+350), and Virginia Tech (+550).

INDIVIDUAL ODDS

125 - No. 12 Dean Peterson... +2000 to win a national championship

133 - No. 10 Dylan Shawver... +2000 to win a national championship

141- No. 15 Joseph Olivieri... +4500 to win a national championship

149 - No. 19 Andrew Clark... +7500 to win a national championship

174 - No. 30 Jackson Turley... +9000 to win a national championship

184 - No. 16 Shane Cartagena-Walsh... +9000 to win a national championship

285 - No.16 Yaraslau Slavikouski... +2800 to win a national championship

