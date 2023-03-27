Softball Completes Sweep in Opening Weekend of Big Ten Play
The Scarlet Knights could not have asked for a more perfect weekend, as they opened Big Ten Conference play with a series sweep of the Illinois Fighting Illini.
After completing the remainder of their suspended game from Friday, the Scarlet Knights took to the field for game two of their series with Illinois.
The game featured an offensive explosion by the Knights, which consisted of five runs in the first inning. The Scarlet Knights batted around in the top of the first, and in fact, had Ryann Orange not been tagged out attempting to steal home, it is possible that Rutgers would have scored even more than the five runs they posted.
Of the 11 hits for Rutgers in the game, five of them went for extra bases, including three doubles, and home runs by Payton Lincavage and Katie Wingert. Illinois starting pitcher Lauren Wiles was seemingly at the mercy of the Scarlet Knights’ bats, and the five-run deficit could not be overcome by the Illini.
She was removed from the contest before Illinois could even register an out, and was replaced by Sydney Sickels, who had suffered a similar fate in game one of the series. The Scarlet Knights would end up collecting another run in the fourth and two more in the seventh to extend their lead to eight runs. Five players in the Rutgers lineup had multiple hits in the game.
Meanwhile, freshman sensation Raimy Gamsby was busy confounding the Fighting Illini as she dominated in the circle, hurling a complete game shutout to earn head coach Kristen Butler her two-hundredth career victory. Gamsby allowed just six hits in the game, none of which went for extra bases. She also struck out seven and walked just three.
With the win, Gamsby’s record improved to 8-3, while Wiles dropped to 5-4.
Not content with a series win, the Scarlet Knights returned Gamsby to the circle on Sunday, and whether it was a question of the Illini hitters having seen her in game two, or a tired arm on the freshman, the results were vastly different.
This time, Gamsby could last only two innings, and was reached for five runs by the Illini. However, the Scarlet Knights were busy collecting six runs off Illini starter Tori McQueen, who was pulled in the third inning.
But, just as in the first two games of the series, the Scarlet Knights put together a big-rally inning, plating five runs in the top of the third to lead 6-1 after two and a half innings of play.
However, the Illini fought back, scoring four runs in the bottom of the inning. A Kelly Ryono three-run homer was the big blow that chased Gamsby from the circle and cut the lead to 6-5 after three.
Butler put the ball back into the hands of Jaden Vickers, who had struggled with control problems in the opening game of the series. While she did not have the same control issues that she had in the opening contest, the Illini did collect three runs off Vickers in her four innings of work. But Vickers’ control was much better, walking just one while striking out six.
However, finding themselves down 7-6 in the fifth inning, the Scarlet Knights once again utilized the long ball, this time scoring on a three-run home run by Georgia Ingle that put the Knights up 9-7.
A final insurance solo homer by Kyleigh Sand, which was her first of the season, put the Knights up 10-7 as they headed into the bottom of the seventh. From there, Ingle took to the circle and while she did give up a run in the bottom of the seventh, she nailed down her second save of the season to preserve the victory for Vickers and the Scarlet Knights, 10-8. With the win, Vickers’ record improved to 6-4, while Addy Jarvis took the loss in relief for Illinois, dropping her record to 3-2.
With the sweep of Illinois, Rutgers is now riding a nine-game winning streak, and sporting a record of 26-10 on the year. They will now return home to face Purdue, who currently have a record of 15-16 after being swept by Nebraska over the weekend. The Boilermakers have a 3.69 team ERA in 2023, but feature two dangerous hitters in sophomore Tyrina Jones and fifth-year senior Alex Echazarreta. Jones is currently leading the Boilermakers with a .368 batting average, six home runs and 24 RBIs.
The Boilermakers will first play a double-header against Indiana on Wednesday, March 29 before traveling to Piscataway to open their series with the Knights on March 31. Game time is set for 3 p.m. at the Rutgers Softball Complex.