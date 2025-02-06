COACHSPEAK: Neumann-Goretti HC Albie Crosby talks 2026 OLB Wydeek Collier

Rutgers Football recently landed another Class of 2026 recruit recently, as Pennsylvania edge rusher Wydeek Collier took to social media the other day to announce his decision.
Now we know the offer list, his ranking and more, but to learn more about Insinga’s game, The Knight Report reached out Neumann-Goretti Head Coach Albie Crosby to learn more about Collier both on and off the field.
HOW IS COLLIER ON THE FIELD?: “Wydeek is really intense on the field, he plays hard and fast. When he was a sophomore with me, he was just a wide receiver. However this year we used him a lot more on defense, along with some wide receiver as well, but his game took off big time. He’s a high motor kid and just loves competing.”