Following on their season opening success at the Houston Invitational Tournament, a confident Scarlet Knights squad rolled into Miami to begin their competition in the Panther Invitational. Through their first five games of the year, RU had outscored opponents 43-18, so there was no reason to think that the results would be any different in South Florida.

Advertisement

GAME ONE....

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5WSUNUT1JZIHwgUnV0Z2VycyAyLCBBcm15IDA8YnI+PGJyPvCfpY4g TWF0dGllIEJveWQgd2l0aCBhIE5PLUhJVFRFUiBiZWhpbmQgOSBzdHJpa2Vv dXRzPGJyPvCfpY4gT25seSB0aHJlZSBCbGFjayBLbmlnaHRzIHJlYWNoIGJh c2U8YnI+8J+ljiBLYXRpZSBXaW5nZXJ0ICZhbXA7IEppbGxpYW4gQW5kZXJz b24gd2l0aCBiYWNrLXRvLWJhY2sgUkJJIGRvdWJsZXM8YnI+PGJyPlVwIE5l eHQ6IPCfhpogTm8uIDEwIER1a2UgLSAzIHBtPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0dvUlU/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNHb1JVPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvUlVTQj9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+I1JVU0I8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vaGFzaHRhZy9UZWFtNTA/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPiNUZWFtNTA8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9pdFJx NXE1SFowIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vaXRScTVxNUhaMDwvYT48L3A+Jm1k YXNoOyBSdXRnZXJzIFNvZnRiYWxsIChAUlVTb2Z0YmFsbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9SVVNvZnRiYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xNzU4NTM0 OTI5NDMwODU2MDg5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkZlYnJ1YXJ5IDE2 LCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0 dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNl dD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

First up for Rutgers were the Army Black Knights in a Friday morning confrontation, and it was evident from the start that the Scarlet Knights had come to play. In the top of the first, last week’s Big Ten Player of the Week, catcher Katie Wingert, doubled off the center field wall, driving home L.A. Matthews with the first run of the game. Wingert was then driven home by the very next batter, when left fielder Jillian Anderson doubled, putting the Scarlet Knights up by two. But the prolific offense that marked their performances last weekend was not on display against the Black Knights. After the first inning, Rutgers would not push across a single run for the remainder of the contest. Fortunately for the Scarlet Knights, starting pitcher Mattie Boyd was busy hurling a complete-game no-hit gem, striking out nine on the way to her third win of the young season as RU prevailed, 2-0. The Knight Report’s three stars of the game: First star of the game: Mattie Boyd. Seven-inning complete-game no-hit shutout victory, with nine strikeouts. Second star of the game: Katie Wingert. 1-for-2, walk, double, game-winning RBI. Third star of the game: Jillian Anderson. 1-for-3, double, one RBI.

GAME TWO...

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5GSU5BTCB8IE5vLiAxMCBEdWtlIDQsIFJ1dGdlcnMgMTxicj48YnI+ 8J+ljiBLYXRpZSBXaW5nZXJ0IGNvbGxlY3RzIDZ0aCBob21lIHJ1biBvZiB0 aGUgeWVhcjxicj7wn6WOIE1vcmdhbiBTbWl0aCBhbGxvd3MgMSBlYXJuZWQg cnVuIGFuZCBzdHJpa2VvdXRzIDcgaW4gNi4wIGlubmluZ3Mgb2Ygd29yazxi cj48YnI+VXAgTmV4dDogMi8xNyAtIHZzLiBGSVUgLSAxMjozMCBwbSA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvR29SVT9zcmM9aGFz aCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0dvUlU8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9SVVNCP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFt cDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jUlVTQjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL1RlYW01MD9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7 cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I1RlYW01MDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90LmNvLzdFNlRnMlVVU08iPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS83RTZUZzJV VVNPPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFJ1dGdlcnMgU29mdGJhbGwgKEBSVVNvZnRi YWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1JVU29mdGJhbGwv c3RhdHVzLzE3NTg2MTYwOTQ2ODY3Nzc1MDY/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+RmVicnVhcnkgMTYsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0 IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRn ZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9k aXY+Cgo=

The Scarlet Knights then faced off against the tenth-ranked Duke Blue Devils in their second game on Friday afternoon. Once again it was Wingert who provided the first Rutgers RBI with a home run to left center field in the bottom of the second inning. Wingert’s solo shot was her sixth of the season. It was also the end of the Scarlet Knights’ scoring. Duke managed to draw even in the top of the fifth inning when catcher Kelly Torres homered to tie the game, 1-1. The contest remained deadlocked in a pitching duel as Duke starter Jala Wright held the Scarlet Knights to just three hits. But in the top of the seventh, two critical infield errors by RU sparked a three-run rally for the Blue Devils, leading to the final margin of victory and a 4-1 win over Rutgers. The Knight Report’s three stars of the game: First star of the game: Katie Wingert. 1-for-2, walk, home run, one RBI, one run scored. Second star of the game: Morgan Smith. Six innings pitched, one earned run surrendered, seven strikeouts. Third star of the game: Payton Lincavage. 1-for-3, two putouts in the field.

GAME THREE....

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5GSU5BTCB8IEZJVSA0LCBSdXRnZXJzIDM8YnI+PGJyPvCfpY4gTW9y Z2FuIFNtaXRoIHRhbGxpZXMgMm5kIEhSIG9mIHRoZSB5ZWFyIDxicj7wn6WO IExBIE1hdHRoZXdzIGdvZXMgMS1mb3ItMiB3aXRoIFJCSTxicj7wn6WOIEt5 bGVpZ2ggU2FuZCB3aXRoIDIgcnVucyAmYW1wOyBtb3ZlcyBpbnRvIGEgdGll IGZvciA0dGggb24gdGhlIGFsbC10aW1lIHN0b2xlbiBiYXNlIGxlYWRlcnMg bGlzdDxicj48YnI+VXAgTmV4dDogQnJhY2tldCBwbGF58J+GmiBGSVUgLSAz IHAubS4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1RCQnlhVlZLamoiPnBpYy50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9UQkJ5YVZWS2pqPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFJ1dGdlcnMg U29mdGJhbGwgKEBSVVNvZnRiYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL1JVU29mdGJhbGwvc3RhdHVzLzE3NTg5MzczNTk4NTk0OTkxMDI/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RmVicnVhcnkgMTcsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9i bG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9y bS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9z Y3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Looking to change their fortunes, the Scarlet Knights took to the field on Saturday for a double-header against FIU. As has been the pattern this season, Rutgers jumped out to the quick lead as Kyleigh Sand singled in the first, and was then driven home when Smith homered, giving the Knights a 2-0 lead. But, a more recent pattern has been that after the initial scoring, the Rutgers bats fall silent, which is what happened against Florida International. Trailing 2-1 in the bottom of the second, FIU third baseman Kaleena Downing singled to center field, bringing home sophomore Makayla Navarro with the tying run. One inning later, an RBI single by senior outfielder Bailey Grossenbacher drove home Zamya McBurrows, and FIU took the lead, 3-2. The Knights managed to pull even in the top of the fifth after Sand walked, then stole second and came home on an RBI single by L.A. Matthews. However, FIU struck back in the bottom of the sixth, and took the game, 4-3, as Boyd suffered her first loss of the season. Junior Jordyn Ages collected the win for the Golden Panthers. The Knight Report’s three stars of the game: First star of the game: Morgan Smith. 2-for-3, two RBIs, one run scored. Second star of the game: Kyleigh Sand. 1-for-3, two runs scored, walk, stolen base. Third star of the game: L.A. Matthews. 1-for-2, walk, one RBI.

GAME FOUR....

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5GSU5BTCB8IEZJVSAzLCBSdXRnZXJzIDIgKDgpPGJyPjxicj7wn6WO IE1vcmdhbiBTbWl0aCBjYXB0dXJlcyAybmQtc3RyYWlnaHQgSFIsIGEgZG91 YmxlICZhbXA7IHR3byBydW5zIHdoaWxlIG5vdGNoaW5nIDQgc3RyaWtlb3V0 cyBpbiB0aGUgY2lyY2xlPGJyPjxicj5VcCBOZXh0OiAyLzE4IC0gdnMuIGxv c2VyIG9mIER1a2UgdnMuIEFybXkgLSA5IGEubS48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvR29SVT9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0dvUlU8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9SVVNCP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jUlVTQjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL1RlYW01MD9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+I1RlYW01MDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0dl TndSSHF6NEciPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9HZU53UkhxejRHPC9hPjwvcD4m bWRhc2g7IFJ1dGdlcnMgU29mdGJhbGwgKEBSVVNvZnRiYWxsKSA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1JVU29mdGJhbGwvc3RhdHVzLzE3NTg5 NzYzNTM5ODUwNjEyNzE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RmVicnVhcnkg MTcsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0i aHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFy c2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

The second game on Saturday was actually determined through the records of the teams in the tournament, with various tiebreakers employed to select exactly which teams would be paired off. Unfortunately, as it turned out, Rutgers drew FIU. The Scarlet Knights’ early season fact pattern continued, this time with Morgan Smith knocking a first inning home run to put RU ahead, 1-0. In the bottom of the inning, Smith took to the circle as the starting pitcher, and through five innings, she held the Golden Panthers scoreless. The Knights extended their lead in the top of the sixth when Smith doubled down the left field line, advancing to third base on an error by FIU shortstop Ashton Lansdell. Smith would then scamper home on a wild pitch, making the score 2-0 heading into the bottom of the inning. Lansdell made amends for her error by driving home Navarro with an RBI single to cut the lead to 2-1. The Golden Panthers then evened the tilt 2-2 in the bottom of the seventh when McBurrows scored on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Navarro. In the extra frame, despite having Maddie Lawson placed on second base to begin the inning, the Knights went quietly, setting up the bottom of the eighth inning. Junior Janelle Martinez started the home half of the inning on second base, and advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt. With a 0-1 count, Collier Peaden singled to right, driving home Martinez with the winning run, 3-2. Jewlie Vanderkous took the complete-game victory for FIU, while Smith absorbed her second loss of the season. The Knight Report’s three stars of the game: First star of the game: Morgan Smith. With 7.1 innings pitched, she surrendered just two earned runs, two walks, and struck out four while slugging a home run and a double on her 2-for-3 day at the plate, with one RBI and two runs scored. Second star of the game: Kayla Bock. 1-for-1 at the plate. Third star of the game: Kyleigh Sand. 1-for-4 at the plate.

GAME FIVE...

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5WSUNUT1JZIHwgUnV0Z2VycyA5LCBBcm15IDAgKDUpPGJyPjxicj7w n6WOIFJVIGltcHJvdmVzIHRvIDYtNDxicj7wn6WOIEthdGllIFdpbmdlcnQg My1mb3ItMyB3aXRoIGEgZG91YmxlICZhbXA7IDIgUkJJczxicj7wn6WOIFNp eCBvdGhlciBLbmlnaHRzIHNlbmQgcnVucyBhY3Jvc3MgPGJyPvCfpY4gTWF0 dGllIEJveWQgd2l0aCA0dGggd2luIG9mIHRoZSB5ZWFyIGJlaGluZCA0IEtz PGJyPjxicj5VcCBOZXh0OiAyLzIyIGF0IE1hcnkgTnV0dGVyIFRvdXJuYW1l bnQ8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvR29SVT9z cmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0dvUlU8L2E+IDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9SVVNCP3NyYz1o YXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jUlVTQjwvYT4gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL1RlYW01MD9zcmM9aGFz aCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I1RlYW01MDwvYT4gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1A4Uk5GekRXc2siPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Q OFJORnpEV3NrPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFJ1dGdlcnMgU29mdGJhbGwgKEBS VVNvZnRiYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1JVU29m dGJhbGwvc3RhdHVzLzE3NTkyNjEwMDYwNzE1NjI0ODY/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+RmVicnVhcnkgMTgsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8 c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rp dj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Looking to salvage their final game of the tournament, Rutgers ended the weekend as they had begun, beating the Army Black Knights 9-0, behind another solid performance by Boyd in the circle. The RU scoring again started early in the first inning with the team’s sparkplug, Sand, stealing third and coming home on a throwing error by Army catcher Emma Murchison. That was followed by a Wingert RBI single that pushed Matthews across the plate for a 2-0 Rutgers lead. The Knights then piled on four more runs in the bottom of the second, the big blow an RBI double by Wingert that chased starting pitcher Lauren Levendoski from the circle after just 1.2 innings. Rutgers tacked on another run after a brief rain delay in the third when Leilani Chavez walked, then came home on a triple by Sand. Up 7-0, RU head coach Kristen Butler replaced Boyd with junior lefty Laurelai DePew, who handed the Black Knights a scoreless fourth inning despite a walk and a wild pitch. After Rutgers scored two more in the fourth, DePew once again shut down the Black Knights in the fifth, and the game ended, 9-0, with Boyd collecting her fourth win of the season. The Knight Report’s three stars of the game: First star of the game: Katie Wingert. 3-for-3, double, two RBIs, one run scored, stolen base, six putouts. Second star of the game: Kyleigh Sand. 1-for-1, two walks, two stolen bases, triple, two runs scored, one RBI. Third star of the game: L.A. Matthews. 1-for-3, one RBI, one run scored, one stolen base.

WHAT'S NEXT?