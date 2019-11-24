Social Media reacts to the news of Schiano not being a candidate anymore
When Pete Thamel tweeted on Sunday afternoon that Greg Schiano was no longer a candidate for the Rutgers Football head coach, social media went crazy. Tons of fans, media and alumni from around the country took to Twitter to let out their frustrations.
Here's a look at some of the top tweets.
Rutgers is gonna Rutgers.— Steve Politi (@StevePoliti) November 24, 2019
Schiano was THE guy who could’ve brought RU back to respectability. Had a whole story prepped of recruits being super pumped about that hire. Botched that bad— Alex Gleitman (@alexgleitman) November 24, 2019
Rutgers...how?— Eric LeGrand (@EricLeGrand52) November 24, 2019
The Schiano Man wanted to start a whole new team at Rutgers 😂 pic.twitter.com/JVFR3Ee0p1— Jack McGuire (@JackMacCFB) November 24, 2019
The one guy in the world who WANTED to be the coach at Rutgers and they messed it up.— Jeremy Birmingham (@Birm) November 24, 2019
I guess up-and-coming coach Greg Schiano will have to wait a little longer for his big break.— Barrett Sallee (@BarrettSallee) November 24, 2019
Imagine being Greg Schiano and thinking $4 million a year was not enough for you to coach Rutgers https://t.co/KQGZ2HeXGW— Alex Kirshner (@alex_kirshner) November 24, 2019
I've been a big proponent of Rutgers bringing back Schiano, but if this wasn't enough for him, then move on and find a young coach who will be excited to be there and actually want to be there. https://t.co/SalBkh0ZVk— Mark Melhorn (@ACPressMelhorn) November 24, 2019
Very disheartening! Sent two of our guys to RU! Coach Schiano is the best candidate by far! If RU doesn’t hire him to fix this mess, not going to recommend RU for any of my players or any players in South Jersey!— Vineland Football 🏈 (@VinelandFB) November 24, 2019
Well looks like my time not around the program will continue.. but in fairness to Rutgers, Schiano prob wanted control of everything down to pen colors in the waiting room https://t.co/aS0GMYGoSE— Joe Martinek (@JMartJr) November 24, 2019
Maybe the next HC will embrace those that left their blood, sweat and tears on the #RU turf... https://t.co/gsqInFh51k— Joe Martinek Sr (@jmartsr) November 24, 2019
I honestly don’t know if Schiano can get a head job anywhere else in the country. This is just wild decision making by him.— Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) November 24, 2019