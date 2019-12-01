Social Media reacts to Schiano being named Rutgers Football head coach
Earlier today, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights hired Greg Schiano to be the next head coach of the football program.
Schiano coached the program from 2001-2011, leading the team to multiple bowl games and had the program ranked high in the polls.
Soon after the announcement was made, social media exploded with reactions from college football fans and media all around the country.
Here's a look at some of the top reactions from Twitter after the hire of Schiano was announced.
Source: Greg Schiano has agreed in principle to become the next coach at Rutgers.— Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 1, 2019
Rutgers will cease being a laughingstock with Schiano at the helm. But it won’t win consistently in Big Ten. Too tough.— Mike Francesa (@MikeFrancesa) December 1, 2019
Greg Schiano is the only coach in college football history who lost a job due to a fan revolt and got a job due to a fan revolt— Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) December 1, 2019
Greg Schiano’s first Big Ten game at #Rutgers? At #OhioState of course— Alex Gleitman (@alexgleitman) December 1, 2019
Save the date for Oct. 3, 2020: Rutgers plays host to Illinois in battle of former Bucs coaches Greg Schiano and Lovie Smith.— Greg Auman (@gregauman) December 1, 2019
Where is Al Michaels - “do you believe in miracles - Yes!” Exactly 19 years after he was hired as Head Coach of @RFootball - Greg Schiano is back! Right man for the right job! Only man! Let the massive rebuilding task begin!— Bruce Beck (@BruceBeck4NY) December 1, 2019
Happy to see Greg Schiano back in Jersey walking down to get his Star-Ledger each morning. Go, Knights!!!!— Michael Lombardi (@mlombardiNFL) December 1, 2019
You feel me? #RFootball #SchianoPart2 🏈⚔️🛡 pic.twitter.com/pC7EFTXSzC— Jeff Towers🦍 (@jeff_towers) December 1, 2019
BREAKING Greg Schiano IS coming home to become the head coach at #Rutgers. And, if you don’t get why this was a huge get for RU, you probably have no clue what that program was before he took it over two decades ago. COLUMN: https://t.co/kVFDe1JCK2— Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) December 1, 2019
RUTGERS IS BACK https://t.co/XgFdeQCCYl— Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) December 1, 2019
Welcome back coach @GregSchiano F.A.M.I.L.Y. pic.twitter.com/Jxycg1Umqp— Eric LeGrand (@EricLeGrand52) December 1, 2019
At this time and moment I would like to pledge my allegiance to @RFootball and @GregSchiano .. whatever you need coach I am there to do for this program .. welcome back #RFootball #rutgers #schiano— Joe Martinek (@JMartJr) December 1, 2019
Welcome back @GregSchiano Time to #Chop ⚔️🛡 pic.twitter.com/dfvNHfwCgr— K.J. Stroud (@KJSTROUD10) December 1, 2019
I call a Big Ten Championship within first 5 years Natty in 8— Steven Beauharnais (@Beauharnais7235) December 1, 2019
He’s back‼️ #Rutgers pic.twitter.com/mY9Sb4hWD4— Richie Schnyderite (@RichieSRivals) December 1, 2019