News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-01 08:34:48 -0600') }} football Edit

Social Media reacts to Schiano being named Rutgers Football head coach

CLICK THE PHOTO TO ACCESS THE PROMO TODAY!
CLICK THE PHOTO TO ACCESS THE PROMO TODAY!
Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport
@RichieSRivals
Publisher

Earlier today, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights hired Greg Schiano to be the next head coach of the football program.

Schiano coached the program from 2001-2011, leading the team to multiple bowl games and had the program ranked high in the polls.

Soon after the announcement was made, social media exploded with reactions from college football fans and media all around the country.

Former Ohio State associate head coach/defensive coordinator Greg Schiano.
Former Ohio State associate head coach/defensive coordinator Greg Schiano. (Associated Press)

Here's a look at some of the top reactions from Twitter after the hire of Schiano was announced.

Not a premium subscriber? Check out our two holiday promos to either get a FREE $50 gift card to the Rivals Shop or a FREE $75 Adidas gift card -- CLICK HERE FOR MORE!!

CLICK THE PHOTO TO ACCESS THE PROMO TODAY!
CLICK THE PHOTO TO ACCESS THE PROMO TODAY!
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}