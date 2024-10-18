Advertisement

Rutgers Basketball set to take on St. John's in Charity Exhibition

Rutgers Basketball set to take on St. John's in Charity Exhibition

Here's everything you need to know about Rutgers Basketball's Charity Exhibition against St. John's later today.

 • Richie O'Leary
TBT: Looking at Rutgers and UCLA projected starters as recruits

TBT: Looking at Rutgers and UCLA projected starters as recruits

This week TKR takes a quick look at the Rutgers Football and UCLA starters ranked as recruits.

 • Richie O'Leary
TKR TV: College Football 25 Sim -- Rutgers Football versus UCLA

TKR TV: College Football 25 Sim -- Rutgers Football versus UCLA

TKR took to the College Football 25 video game series to try a simulation between Rutgers Football and UCLA.

 • Richie O'Leary
Published Oct 18, 2024
Social Media reacts to Ace Bailey / Dylan Harper's first game with Rutgers
Richie O'Leary
Rutgers Basketball's five-star duo of Ace Bailey and Dylan Harper made their debut versus St. John's in the charity exhibition on Thursday night and the social media world erupted.

