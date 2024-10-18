Social Media reacts to Ace Bailey / Dylan Harper's first game with Rutgers

in other news
Rutgers Basketball set to take on St. John's in Charity Exhibition
Here's everything you need to know about Rutgers Basketball's Charity Exhibition against St. John's later today.
TBT: Looking at Rutgers and UCLA projected starters as recruits
This week TKR takes a quick look at the Rutgers Football and UCLA starters ranked as recruits.
TKR TV: College Football 25 Sim -- Rutgers Football versus UCLA
TKR took to the College Football 25 video game series to try a simulation between Rutgers Football and UCLA.
TKR Pod: Samuel Brown V Out for Season + Dylan/Ace on SLAM Magazine Cover
The TKR Podcast reacts to Sam Brown being out for the season, talks recruiting and then Dylan / Ace on SLAM Magazine.
Ask The Experts -- Wednesday Edition!
The TKR staff answers all your questions about Rutgers Athletics, recruiting and more.
Rutgers Basketball's five-star duo of Ace Bailey and Dylan Harper made their debut versus St. John's in the charity exhibition on Thursday night and the social media world erupted.
