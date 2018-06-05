“Honestly I choose Rutgers because it was a combination of things,” Snyder told TKR. “It was a combo of the school, the atheltics and the facilitates. Also I have a great relationship with coaches McNulty and Okruch. They both treated me really well and I like what coach Ash is building over there. They are definitely a program on the rise.”

We here at The Knight Report caught up with the 6-foot-2, 195-pound pro-style quarterback to talk about why he choose the Scarlet Knights.

One of the top quarterbacks at last Friday's East Coast Elite camp was Cole Snyder of Southwestern Senior High School in Western New York. About a day after the camp concluded, coach McNulty decided to offer the class of 2019 quarterback and just a few days later he made the decision to commit.

Snyder mentioned the facilities played a big role in his decision and the new Marco Battaglia practice complex definitely helped to recruit him.



“From a football standpoint they have some top notch facilities,” said Snyder. “From the practice fields, to the stadium and the weight room it’s all up there. I like New Jersey and the spot where it is located and the education is there too.”

The Western New York quarterback went on to talk about how he did at the recent East Coast Elite camp on Friday night.

“I felt I did really well at the camp,” said Snyder. “The ball was coming out of my hand hot and I was pretty accurate. I really liked the camp and some of the drills they were doing and I liked working John McNulty. Overall a pretty good camp.”

Snyder also recently visited Rutgers this past spring to check out the team and came away very impressed with McNulty and the way he coaches.

“I mean I really like coach McNulty, that is a big reason why I went to the camp in the first place. He came to see me throw in spring and he wanted to see me in front of Coach Ash at camp, so that’s why I kind of came to camp," he said. "Also, I came out there in the spring for a practice. I got to sit in the quarterback room and see how he coaches some of his players, and I really liked it.”

The class of 2019 pro-style quarterback prospect choose Rutgers over two other offers which included Maine and New Hampshire. However, should Snyder have stayed on the camp circuit, it's likely he would've blown up further.

