Sizing up the Rutgers running backs room this spring

“I’ve coached running backs before, so it was an easy transition and with the group of guys I’m coaching, it’s been seamless. They work hard every single day. There are also parts of being an offensive line coach that helps me be a running backs coach. You have a perspective on blocking schemes.”

"It's been great so far. It's a unique set of guys who work extremely hard who want to get better. Fun group with great personalities and there's some leaders in our group.

Aaron Young, Kyle Monangai, and Jamier Wright-Collins are spear-heading the ground game. Young is out this spring, but the other two are getting reps along with Al-Shadee Salaam and being coached by Andrew Aurich, who previously coached the offensive line with the Scarlet Knights the last two seasons.

As the Rutgers football team’s offense looks to be better in 2022, there are also new focal points at running back.

Monangai missed the bowl game and the regular season finale, but he still played in 11 games a year ago. The Don Bosco Prep product tallied 235 rushing yards with four touchdowns on 62 carries. He also made 10 catches for 68 yards.

"Kyle has had a great spring so far. He's taking on a leadership role for sure and sets the tone with how to work. There's a level of consistency from him that's fun to watch. You can see how they resonates through the group.

“He’s such a hard worker and he prides himself on how he practices and how physical he runs. I don’t know if that’s because of a chip on his shoulder or that’s just how he is. You saw the same things in high school.”

Wright-Collins has played in 17 total games in his first two years “On the Banks” and had 95 yards on 15 attempts last season. He mostly played special teams last season, but he could see more action on offense this upcoming fall.

“I would say Jamier has taken big steps in understanding his protections and his consistency in running with great pad level,” Aurich said. “He’s an extremely hard worker, but with those details, he’s gotten better and you see it every day at practice.”

As mentioned, Young isn’t participating in spring camp as he works back from an injury he suffered in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl when he started and ran in a 12-yard touchdown. For the season, he rushed for a career-best 205 yards on 56 carries with five scores to go along with 12 catches for 85 yards and score. Young returned three punts, too.

“He’s a very versatile player, he’s consistent, and when you talk about trust, we trust him,” Aurich said. “He’s going to do exactly what you ask him to do. I think the entire group has that versatility.”

Head coach Greg Schiano mentioned earlier in the spring he would like to see more physicality from the running backs this spring and take what the defense gives them. Asked how Aurich has addressed that, he said it starts with thinking about it and then applying it.

“There’s definitely ways you can work on it in practice, but the biggest thing is it has to be a mindset every single snap,” Aurich said. “You have to have the mindset of I’m going to be a physical guy even if your body isn’t feeling 100%.”

Rutgers brought in four transfers along the offensive line in the offseason and signed seven more freshmen, though not all of them are on campus just yet. Still, the meshing has been clean with the new group.

“I think it’s gone really well. Coach Hoffmann is doing a great job with that group. Those guys that came in, they’re here for a reason. They’re all business. It hasn’t been hard for anybody to mesh with them.”