The Early Signing Period for the 2020 recruiting class opened today, and Rutgers signed all 16 of the players they had committed entering Wednesday, and also received a letter of intent from two transfers in Malik Barrow and Peyton Powell.

While the Scarlet Knights will likely still add a few additional members to the class before February's Signing Day, the foundation of their class is set, and it's a very good haul for Greg Schiano and the program, considering where they were about a month ago. But how will the prospects who signed LOIs to RU pan out once they arrive on campus?

The Knight Report recruiting analyst Alex Gleitman gives his take, handing out superlatives to the members of the 2020 class who signed in the Early Period.

Note: Barrow and Powell are not included in this feature as we focused on high school signees only