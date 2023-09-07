Senior forward Giana Romano took advantage of a wild scramble in front of the Providence net to score the only goal of the match with 10 minutes remaining to lift the Scarlet Knights to a 1-0 victory over the Providence Friars before 572 spectators Thursday night at Yurcak Field.

The match held some special significance, as it featured the Bodmer sisters facing off against one another in goal, with RU goalkeeper Olivia Bodmer staring down the pitch at her sister, Emma Bodmer, the starting goalie for the Providence Friars.

Both the Scarlet Knights and the Friars came out fast and feisty from the starting whistle, with both teams getting chances at either end of the pitch in the first half.

Rutgers appeared to tally the first goal of the game when the ball skipped past Emma Bodmer into the Providence net at 14:11, but it was quickly taken off the board due to the Scarlet Knights being offsides.

But chances were fairly plentiful in the first 45 minutes, with Rutgers getting five shots, while Providence had four. Despite the opportunities, the first half ended level in a 0-0 tie.

In the second half, Providence replaced Bodmer with graduate student goalkeeper Katherine McElroy. In addition, the Friars’ offense picked up where it had left off in the first half, getting scoring chances early in the second session.

One of the Friars’ best chances necessitated a point-blank denial by the RU goalkeeper, who made a diving stop off the shot by sophomore midfielder Colleen Casey.