Following Tuesday's release of the Rivals250, Rutgers Football saw quite a bit of recruiting targets make the list.

The latest update features five New Jersey prospects in wide receiver Quincy Porter (No. 76), cornerback Jahmir Joseph (No. 123), linebacker Kamar Archie (No. 125), linebacker DJ McClary (No. 131), and all-purpose back John Forster (No. 135). All five of these guys have been to campus on multiple occasions and very well could visit again as early as this spring.

Out of state names to keep an eye on include Pennsylvania offensive lineman Michael Carroll (No. 231) who took his third visit to campus since early September on Saturday as the Scarlet Knights are right in the thick of it to land him. Another name to monitor is Pennsylvania outside linebacker Dayshaun Burnett (No. 248),who was on campus recently and just released a top four featuring Rutgers.

With all that being said, let's see what other Rutgers Football targets made the list below.