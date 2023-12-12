Several Rutgers Football recruiting targets make latest Rivals250 rankings
Following Tuesday's release of the Rivals250, Rutgers Football saw quite a bit of recruiting targets make the list.
The latest update features five New Jersey prospects in wide receiver Quincy Porter (No. 76), cornerback Jahmir Joseph (No. 123), linebacker Kamar Archie (No. 125), linebacker DJ McClary (No. 131), and all-purpose back John Forster (No. 135). All five of these guys have been to campus on multiple occasions and very well could visit again as early as this spring.
Out of state names to keep an eye on include Pennsylvania offensive lineman Michael Carroll (No. 231) who took his third visit to campus since early September on Saturday as the Scarlet Knights are right in the thick of it to land him. Another name to monitor is Pennsylvania outside linebacker Dayshaun Burnett (No. 248),who was on campus recently and just released a top four featuring Rutgers.
With all that being said, let's see what other Rutgers Football targets made the list below.
RIVALS250 PROSPECTS WHO HAVE ALREADY VISITED RU...
No. 42 -- DE Zahir Mathis
No. 53 -- OLB Anthony Sacca
No. 76 -- WR Quincy Porter
No. 98 -- RB Jabree Coleman (UGA commit)
No. 123 -- CB Jahmir Joseph
No. 125 -- ILB Kamar Archie
No. 131 -- LB DJ McClary (PSU commit)
No. 135 -- APB John Forster
No. 141 -- RB Bo Jackson
No. 180 -- QB Malik Washington
No. 197 -- DT Maxwell Roy
No. 200 -- DT Trent Wilson
No. 228 -- QB Blake Hebert (Clemson commit)
No. 231 -- OT Michael Carroll
No. 248 -- OLB Dayshaun Burnett
