The XFL is officially back! After only a five week inaugural season in 2020 that ended with the league filing for bankruptcy shortly after. Now the league is finally back on it's feet as they held the 2022 XFL Draft on Wednesday afternoon as they prepare for kickoff 2023 this spring With that being said let's see which former Scarlet Knights were selected in the draft.

OPEN DRAFT -- Round 8 / Pick #63 -- RB Jonathan Hilliman

XFL TEAM: San Antonio Brahmas COLLEGE STATS: 130 total tackles (54 solo) | 19.5 TFLs | 8.5 sacks | 4 PDs | 2 FFs | 2 FRs | 1 blocked kick LIFE AFTER RUTGERS: Hilliman originally committed to Rutgers as a member of the 2014 class, but flipped his commitment to Boston College a couple months before signing day. However he would eventually end up on the banks, joining Chris Ash and crew as a graduate transfer prior to the 2018 season where he would go on to have a solid year. Following his stint with the Scarlet Knights, Hilliman got some burn in the NFL with the New York Giants as he started for them one game and appeared in two more playing behind Saquon Barkley and Wayne Gallman.

OFF. SKILL -- ROUND 10 / PICK #79 -- TE JOVANI HASKINS

XFL TEAM: St. Louis Battlehawks COLLEGE STATS: 37 rec. for 365yds / 4 touchdowns LIFE AFTER RUTGERS: Haskins returned to his home state of New Jersey to play for Rutgers prior to the 2020 season following a one year stint at Miami and two years at West Virginia. Injuries hampered a part of his career and his final season as a Scarlet Knight in 2021 he wasn't utilized that much only recording 11 catches. However he did impress enough at his pro day and offseason workouts to get a call from the Carolina to be invited to their rookie mini-camp where he impressed some coaches, but not enough for them to sign him.

DEF. FRONT SEVEN -- ROUND 11 / PICK #87 -- MIKE TVERDOV

XFL TEAM: San Antonio Brahmas COLLEGE STATS: 130 total tackles (54 solo) | 19.5 TFLs | 8.5 sacks | 4 PDs | 2 FFs | 2 FRs | 1 blocked kick LIFE AFTER RUTGERS: Immediately after leaving Rutgers, Tverdov started working for his future in professional football as he really impressed various NFL scouts during his Pro Day in spring earlier this past spring. In the end he got a rookie mini-camp invite from the Miami Dolphins, but nothing ever panned out from it, so he will now give it a go in the XFL.

OPEN DRAFT -- Round 3 / Pick #17 -- DT Julius Turner

XFL TEAM: Seattle Sea Dragons COLLEGE STATS: 168 total tackles (75 solo) | 19.5 TFLs | 6.5 sacks | 4 PDs | 1 FF LIFE AFTER RUTGERS: The legendary cock-nose defensive tackle left Rutgers on a high note, finishing with a career high three sacks in his final season on the banks and played pretty well throughout his five years within the program. He never got much of a chance at the NFL, but he is hoping to prove his worth in the new XFL as he was picked up in the open part of the draft by the Seattle Sea Dragons.

DEF. FRONT SEVEN -- ROUND 6 / PICK #43 -- LB DREW SINGLETON

XFL TEAM: St. Louis Battlehawks COLLEGE STATS: 104 total tackles (52 solo) | 8.0 TFLs | 1.5 sacks | 1 FR LIFE AFTER RUTGERS: Singleton got a raw deal from the NCAA this past offseason as his waiver to play one more year denied. The former top NJ recruit originally declared for the NFL Draft last December, thinking the season was completely over after the team went 5-7 on the year. However, the Scarlet Knights were eligible as a late addition to the bowl lineup, as they were selected to the Gator Bowl to replace Texas A&M and take on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. On just a little over a week’s notice, Rutgers accepted the bid and so did Singleton, who wound up hurting his ankle in the contest thus hurting his NFL chances. Now he hopes to jumpstart his professional career in the NFL.

SPECIALISTS - ROUND 3 / PICK #19 -- LS BILLY TAYLOR

XFL TEAM: St. Louis Battlehawks LIFE AFTER RUTGERS: Similar to Tverdov, long snapper Billy Taylor also earned a rookie mini-camp invite following his multi-year stint with the Scarlet Knights as he was working with the New York Jets for a few weeks, but unfortunately didn't make the cut. He will look to showcase his talents once again in the new XFL league as he was picked up in the third round of the specialists draft.