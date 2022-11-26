"I got the green light earlier this week. I'm still taking my time, but I'm back for sure."

"I wouldn't say I'm 100%, but I'm healthy. Only had a few practices after being out for six weeks. Have to get back into the swing of thing and get my flow," McConnell said. "Game speed is different than practice. You can't simulate it. I'm excited to be back out there and I feel good. Looking forward for the next games. I know the competition level is going to be better. I have to rise to the occasion.

McConnell, a senior, came off the bench and entered at the 15:29 mark in the first half. He made an immediate impact by helping the defense force a shot clock violation. He then made a floater from the left baseline on the other end for his first points of the year.

After not playing in the first five games of the season because of a knee injury suffered in October, McConnell, the reigning Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, returned on Saturday in the Rutgers Men’s Basketball team’s convincing victory over Central Connecticut State.

McConnell played 14 minutes in the first half and scored those two points, grabbed two rebounds, dished out two assists, and blocked a shot.

For the game, he tallied four points (2-of-5 shooting, 0-for-2 on 3-pointers), four rebounds, three assists, one block, two fouls, and two turnovers in 25 minutes. He had a +/- in the first half of +18 and was +28 for the game, second only behind Cliff Omoruyi.

The highlight for McConnell was a behind the back assist to Omoruyi who finished the play with a thunderous one-handed slam dunk. The crowd at Jersey Mike's Arena popped when McConnell came to the scorer's table, and then cheered whenever he did anything.

"Hell yeah I heard it," McConnell said with a laugh. "I was just trying to make it down the floor. I was forcing some things and I heard someone say let it come to you and I went into relax mode. I love the fans and the crowd. It's a family here and I need that. It was tough."

McConnell sported a black brace on his left knee, but said it doesn't bother him.

"It doesn't hinder my game. I didn't really feel it," McConnell said. "It'll eventually come off. I have it now for some stability."

When he was out, McConnell did his best to stay engaged from the sideline along with Paul Mulcahy, who has been out with a shoulder issue.

"We've been trying to lead these young guys and we let them know they have to rise up with me and Paul out and they have. Everyone has stepped up. I was sitting there with a fire in my eyes wanting to get back out there."

McConnell likes what he's seen from transfer Cam Spencer and all the freshmen who are playing well. He hopes to fit right in and make the team even better as Rutgers is now 5-1.

"We have a whole different dynamic. Geo (Baker) and Ron (Harper Jr.) were great but now we have a different team. From top to bottom we're good. I think this is actually a better team. I'm excited to get back in the mix. I'm excited for Paul to get back and that'll make us even more stronger. I love this team."

After declaring for the NBA Draft, McConnell announced he was coming back to Rutgers for one final season this past June.