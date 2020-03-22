Selection Sunday: Top moment/game from RHoops' 2019-20 season (Final)
Selection Sunday for the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament is a no-go, but that doesn't mean that TheKnightReport can't make its own bracket.
Coming off of a 20-win regular season in 37 years, the Scarlet Knights (20-11, 11-9 Big Ten) were projected to make the big dance before it was cancelled late last week. There were plenty of big moments and big games in general that helped shape the 2019-20 campaign to what it was.
We have now reached the final!
You can find a little info about each pairing below.
Which moment will take home championship? Will it be Rutgers' win over Seton Hall in December, or will it be the Scarlet Knights' victory over Maryland in the second to last game of the year.
1-HOME THRASHING OF SETON HALL vs. vs. 3-3-MAULING OF MARYLAND
THE SKINNY: Coming off of a big win over Wisconsin, Rutgers kept the momentum going with a huge 68-48 victory over its rival, Seton Hall, in the Garden State Hardwood Classic. The Scarlet Knights shot out to a 12-0 lead and never looked back. The 20 points margins was the largest differential since Rutgers beat SHU by 32 points, 81-49, at the RAC on January 7, 1998. Ron Harper Jr. was named MVP with 18 points.
Rutgers ended its home schedule with a convincing triumph over No. 9 Maryland, 78-67, on Senior Night. The score wasn't even that close as the Scarlet Knights led by as many as 21 points and the "Trapezoid of Terror/Doom" was in full effect. Young sparked Rutgers with 17 points while Montez Mathis and Baker both reached double figures as well. Rutgers limited Maryland to just 2-of-16 from behind the arc in the opening 20 minutes of play. The win marked Rutgers' 18th win at the RAC to just one loss for the season. The fans stormed the court afterwards.
