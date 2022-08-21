Second scrimmage in the books for Rutgers Football, starter named

The Rutgers football team held its second and final scrimmage of training camp on Sunday inside SHI Stadium.

Head coach Greg Schiano talked a little bit about what unfolded, including the winner of a key position battle and more.

“I thought we got a lot done. It was very game-like with all of the kicking situations,” Schiano said. “We had all the field situations, situational football. I have to watch the tape to see the execution part of it. But, we were able to move the ball on offense. That was positive.”

In his first year with the Scarlet Knights transfer Jude McAtamney was announced as the starting placekicker for the 2022 season. The 6-foot-2, 200-pounder won the job after coming over from Chowan University in North Carolina.

“Jude has established himself as our kicker. He’s done a good job in camp,” Schiano said. “Punting situation, you know who that is. I’m pleased with our specialists. Long snapper I’m still not sure of. Those guys are doing well, but we have to see who is the better of the two.”

Last week, Schiano said that McAtamney was ahead of the pack, and he has since separated himself even further. The Ireland native went 6-of-10 on field goals with a long of 47 yards a year ago. He was perfect on extra points going 47-for-47. He also had 19 touchbacks on 60 kickoff attempts with two punts for the Hawks.

“Jude has a strong leg,” Schiano said. “He’s the frontrunner, but you have to let the competition play out. Four guys kicked today which I’ve never done. They deserved the chance. Next week we’ll lock in on the two guys. It was good. I even rely on the specialists to tell me a lot like why did you miss this kick? They know better than I do. Even if they make a kick. Next scrimmage we’ll work kickoffs too which is important.”

The quarterback competition between Noah Vedral, Gavin Wimsatt, and Evan Simon is still ongoing, with Schiano not tipping his hand one way or another when a starter will be named.

“We’re going to look at this one today, and then we’ll get together with the staff and catch a breath before we move on to Boston College,” Schiano said. “All the quarterbacks performed well today, so we’ll see.”

This is Wimsatt’s first training camp at Rutgers even though he came to Rutgers almost a full year ago in September.

“You have to remember how young he is,” Schiano added. “The guys are asking him how training camp was, but he came after school started. This is his first much like the other freshmen. He’s improved. It’s a learning experience.”