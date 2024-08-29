With Rutgers Football set to kick off the 2024 college football season on this Thursday night, August 29th versus Howard, there is no better time than now to offer our season predictions for how our staff sees the Scarlet Knights performing this season.

PREDICTION: 8-4 (6-3)

Coming off a big bowl win against a now preseason top 25 ranked Miami team, Rutgers is expected to have a lot of success on the field this season as they return a good chunk of their starters and added some key new additions this offseason as well.

On top of it all, this year's schedule is by far the easiest that the team has had since they joined the Big Ten in 2014 as they somehow avoid playing any of the top four programs in the conference (OSU, Oregon, UM and PSU). Add in the fact that they got relatively lucky with the travel situations with the new west coast opponents coming east twice this year and it all lines up for a pretty good season.

Right now I see Rutgers going 2-1 in out of conference play with a loss to Virginia Tech, as they are a much different team from last season and Blacksburg is one of the hardest places to play at (No. 17 in the country per CFB 25 video game). However hope should not be lost after that, as I have the Scarlet Knights going 6-3 in conference with all three of those losses coming on the road versus Nebraska, USC and Michigan State. That also means wins against Illinois, Maryland, Minnesota, Washington, Wisconsin and UCLA.

Now I know that record is not good enough for the College Football Playoff, but it should be more than enough for either the Music City Bowl in Nashville or the Duke's Mayo Bowl in Charlotte, both of which would be a step up from the Pinstripe Bowl or the Detroit Bowl. Overall I would consider a season like this a success and should help Rutgers to continue to that next level of the rebuild.