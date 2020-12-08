Scouting Syracuse Basketball: Orange's roster, rankings, stat comparison
After a 3-0 start to the season last week, the Rutgers men's basketball is set to welcome former Big East foe, the Syracuse Orange to town for their first meeting since 2013.
Below is a look at the Orange's projected starting lineup and where they're ranked in key metrics and statistics.
RANKINGS COMPARISON - RUTGERS | SYRACUSE
ESPN BPI: No. 42 | No. 9
KENPOM: No. 31 | No. 38
SAGARIN: No. 37 | No. 35
2019-20 NET: No. 30 | No. 61
|NAME
|HT/WT
|YEAR
|NOTES
|
6-1/195
|
So.
|
Averaged 12.4ppg and shot 35% from the field last season to finish third in scoring.
|
6-5/180
|
Fr.
|
The former No. 85 overall prospect in the class of 2020, Richmond recently had 16pts, 7rebs, 6asts, 3blks and 4stls versus Niagara.
|
6-5/190
|
Jr.
|
The former Illinois product scored 14pts and 6rebs versus Rutgers last season.
|
6-7/220
|
So.
|
Dropped 15 points and 12 rebounds versus Bryant in the season opener.
|
Marek Dolezaj
|
6-10/201
|
Sr.
|
Finished last game with 20pts, 6 rebs, 9asts and 5stls.
|STAT
|RUTGERS (3 GAMES)
|SYRACUSE (3 GAMES)
|
Points/game
|
84.0 (53rd)
|
82.3 (62nd)
|
Field Goal %
|
54.3% (12th)
|
45.7% (120th)
|
3PT %
|
29.3% (217th)
|
34.1% (120th)
|
Rebound Margin
|
+11.4 (T-28th)
|
+11.0 (31st)
|
Assist/Turnover Ratio
|
1.49 (40th)
|
1.32 (68th)
|
Steals/game
|
10.0 (T-24th)
|
10.0 (T-24th)
|
Blocks/game
|
6.7 (12th)
|
5.0 (40th)
|
Opp. points/game
|
64.7 (92nd)
|
60.3 (40th)
|
Opp. FG%
|
36.9% (47th)
|
34.0% (20th)
|
Opp. 3PT%
|
31.1% (146th)
|
26.0% (35th)
SYRACUSE RECORD LAST SEASON: 18-14 (10-10) / Notable wins against Georgia Tech, Notre Dame and No. 18 Virginia.
SERIES HISTORY: This will be the 39th matchup between the two schools, with Syracuse leading the series 30-8. The most recent Rutgers victory came back in 2002 when the Scarlet Knights defeated the No. 24 ranked Orange by a final score of 68-65 inside the RAC.
