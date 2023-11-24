Ahead of the two matchups, take a look at what the Scarlet Knights are up against.

Rutgers women's basketball travels to Las Vegas for Thanksgiving weekend action to participate in the South Point Classic, and will face off against Texas Tech on Friday and Boise State on Saturday, both at 9:30 EST.

Friday's tilt against the Red Raiders matches the Scarlet Knights up with a Texas Tech team that qualified for the WNIT last season, falling to Arkansas in the quarterfinals. The matchup also pits together two teams whose rosters have been in major flux over the past few seasons. Fourth-year head coach Krista Gerlich welcomes seven newcomers to the roster, including Cheryl Miller Award Watchlist member Jordyn Merritt from Florida.

Merritt has stuffed the stat sheet so far, averaging roughly nine points and five rebounds per game, as well as two steals and a block and a half. She is the "big" in a Texas Tech starting five that features a lot of versatility at guard and forward.

Leading the 5-0 Red Raiders in the scoring department are sophomore guards Jasmine Shavers and Bailey Maupin, each averaging 16 points per game. Maupin was a preseason All-Big 12 Honorable Mention, and Shavers played for former Rutgers assistant coach Nikki McCray-Penson in her lone season at Mississippi State.

The starting lineup rounds out with returning point guard Ashley Chevalier, in her second season with the team after transferring in from Texas, as well as sophomore forward Kilah Freelon, who leads the team in rebounding grabbing seven per game.

Depth pieces off the bench for the Red Raiders include even more transfers, such as reigning Conference-USA Defensive Player Elina Arike from UTEP. Also joining the team from the portal are guards Rhyle McKinney and Jada Wynn, from SMU and Colorado, respectively.

While Texas Tech does have a strong guard room, they do lack consistent size, which is where Rutgers can take advantage. Chyna Cornwell and Destiny Adams can be matchup problems for the Red Raiders because of their strong play down low, and if Texas Tech gets into foul trouble, their play down low gets shaky.

One thing the Scarlet Knights will have to look out for is turnovers. The Red Raiders rank second in the Big 12 in turnovers forced and are fresh off a win against UTSA where the Roadrunners turned the ball over 31 times. If Rutgers can limit the turnovers in the backcourt, they'll have a chance to make this game close and pull off a win due to their strong rebounding and forward play.