Scouting Seton Hall Basketball: Pirates roster, rankings, stat comparison
Rutgers Basketball is back over .500 on the year with a recent 70-68 victory over No. 1 ranked Purdue on Thursday night. Now the Scarlet Knights will look to keep the wins coming as they face their rival, the Seton Hall Pirates this Sunday night inside the Prudential Center.
Now before that game tips off, let's take a look at the Pirates projected starting lineup and where they're ranked in key metrics and statistics.
TV: FS1
SPREAD: TBD
WHO: Rutgers vs. No 23 Seton Hall
WHEN: Sunday at 7:30pm EST
WHERE: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey
