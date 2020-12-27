 Scouting Purdue Basketball: Boilermakers roster, rankings, stat comparison
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-27 11:28:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Scouting Purdue Basketball: Boilermakers roster, rankings, stat comparison

Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport
Publisher
@RichieSRivals

Rutgers Basketball suffered their first loss of the season last week to No. 23 Ohio State, but the Scarlet Knights are looking to bounce back this week against Purdue inside the RAC on Tuesday night.

Below is a look at the Boilermaker's projected starting lineup and where they're ranked in key metrics and statistics.

FREE PREMIUM ACCESS UNTIL LATE JANUARY — CLICK HERE FOR MORE!!

RANKINGS COMPARISON - RUTGERS | PURDUE

ESPN BPI: No. 35 | No. 43

KENPOM: No. 19 | No. 34

SAGARIN: No. 27 | No. 36

PROJECTED PURDUE STARTING LINEUP
NAME HT/WT YEAR NOTES

Eric Hunter

6-4/170

Jr.

Finished in double digits in five of the six games he's played in so far this season.

Brandon Newman

6-5/195

Fr.

Newman is a big time shooting threat, as he averages 45.8% from the field and 44.2% from beyond the arc.

Sasha Stefanovic

6-5/200

Jr.

Last time Stefanovic played against Rutgers, he scored 22pts to go along with 4rebs and 5asts.

Mason Gillis

6-6/230

Fr.

The former four-star recruit redshirted last season, but is well known as a deep threat, he averages 40.9% from three.

Trevion Williams

6-11/265

Jr.

The Boilermakers top player, Williams averages 13.4ppg, 9.5rpg and 2.6apg.
Rutgers - Purdue Stat Comparison (2020 stats)
STAT RUTGERS Purdue

Points/game

80.6 (67th)

72.5 (181st)

Field Goal %

49.8% (38th)

46.5% (103rd)

3PT %

37.2% (67th)

38.7% (44th)

Rebound Margin

+4.5 (110th)

+8.6 (50th)

Assist/Turnover Ratio

1.45 (28th)

1.25 (67th)

Steals/game

7.4 (107th)

5.2 (279th)

Blocks/game

5.4 (17th)

2.8 (215th)

Opp. points/game

70.1 (178th)

66.0 (101st)

Opp. FG%

40.9% (118th)

41.5% (145th)

Opp. 3PT%

30.5% (113th)

30.8% (119th)

PURDUE RECORD THIS SEASON: 7-3 (2-1) / Wins against Liberty, Maryland and No. 20 Ohio State.

SERIES HISTORY: This will be the 16th matchup between the two schools, with Purdue leading the series 12-3. Rutgers has the two most recent victories in the series as they beat Purdue by a score of 70-63 in January 2020 and 71-68 back in March 2020.

--------------------------------------------------------------

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter!

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board

Talk about it on the Rutgers Hoops Free Message Board

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}