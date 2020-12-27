Scouting Purdue Basketball: Boilermakers roster, rankings, stat comparison
Rutgers Basketball suffered their first loss of the season last week to No. 23 Ohio State, but the Scarlet Knights are looking to bounce back this week against Purdue inside the RAC on Tuesday night.
Below is a look at the Boilermaker's projected starting lineup and where they're ranked in key metrics and statistics.
RANKINGS COMPARISON - RUTGERS | PURDUE
ESPN BPI: No. 35 | No. 43
KENPOM: No. 19 | No. 34
SAGARIN: No. 27 | No. 36
|NAME
|HT/WT
|YEAR
|NOTES
|
6-4/170
|
Jr.
|
Finished in double digits in five of the six games he's played in so far this season.
|
6-5/195
|
Fr.
|
Newman is a big time shooting threat, as he averages 45.8% from the field and 44.2% from beyond the arc.
|
6-5/200
|
Jr.
|
Last time Stefanovic played against Rutgers, he scored 22pts to go along with 4rebs and 5asts.
|
6-6/230
|
Fr.
|
The former four-star recruit redshirted last season, but is well known as a deep threat, he averages 40.9% from three.
|
6-11/265
|
Jr.
|
The Boilermakers top player, Williams averages 13.4ppg, 9.5rpg and 2.6apg.
|STAT
|RUTGERS
|Purdue
|
Points/game
|
80.6 (67th)
|
72.5 (181st)
|
Field Goal %
|
49.8% (38th)
|
46.5% (103rd)
|
3PT %
|
37.2% (67th)
|
38.7% (44th)
|
Rebound Margin
|
+4.5 (110th)
|
+8.6 (50th)
|
Assist/Turnover Ratio
|
1.45 (28th)
|
1.25 (67th)
|
Steals/game
|
7.4 (107th)
|
5.2 (279th)
|
Blocks/game
|
5.4 (17th)
|
2.8 (215th)
|
Opp. points/game
|
70.1 (178th)
|
66.0 (101st)
|
Opp. FG%
|
40.9% (118th)
|
41.5% (145th)
|
Opp. 3PT%
|
30.5% (113th)
|
30.8% (119th)
PURDUE RECORD THIS SEASON: 7-3 (2-1) / Wins against Liberty, Maryland and No. 20 Ohio State.
SERIES HISTORY: This will be the 16th matchup between the two schools, with Purdue leading the series 12-3. Rutgers has the two most recent victories in the series as they beat Purdue by a score of 70-63 in January 2020 and 71-68 back in March 2020.
