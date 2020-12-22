Scouting Ohio State Basketball: Buckeyes roster, rankings, stat comparison
Rutgers Basketball's hot start continued today as they recently defeated No. 13 Illinois inside the RAC to start out the season 6-0. This week, the Scarlet Knights only have one game as they will head out to the midwest to take on No. 23 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes as they attempt to keep the winning streak going.
Below is a look at the Buckeye's projected starting lineup and where they're ranked in key metrics and statistics.
RANKINGS COMPARISON - RUTGERS | OHIO STATE
ESPN BPI: No. 35 | No. 25
KENPOM: No. 17 | No. 20
SAGARIN: No. 14 | No. 34
2019-20 NET Rankings: No. 30 | No. 16
|NAME
|HT/WT
|YEAR
|NOTES
|
6-1/195
|
Sr.
|
The former Florida State transfer has scored in double digits six out of the seven games this season.
|
6-3/210
|
Jr.
|
The team's top scorer this year, Washington is averaging 14.4ppg on 36% from the field.
|
6-7/215
|
Jr.
|
Another former transfer, Sueing came in from Cal and is arguably the team's top shooter, making 52.5% of shots.
|
6-7/240
|
So.
|
Liddell is slight undersized for a big man, but he has been the Buckeyes top rebounder (6.6rpg) and defender (1.2bpg) this season.
|
6-8/225
|
Sr.
|
The former four-star forward is having an average year so far, putting up 5.7ppg and 6.1rpg on 37% from the field.
|STAT
|RUTGERS
|Ohio State
|
Points/game
|
82.7 (51st)
|
77.0 (111th)
|
Field Goal %
|
51.1% (24th)
|
44.0% (187th)
|
3PT %
|
36.5% (85th)
|
33.6% (167th)
|
Rebound Margin
|
+8.5 (53rd)
|
+2.0 (T-154th)
|
Assist/Turnover Ratio
|
1.47 (27th)
|
1.39 (39th)
|
Steals/game
|
8.2 (77th)
|
5.7 (241st)
|
Blocks/game
|
5.8 (11th)
|
3.7 (114th)
|
Opp. points/game
|
68.5 (149th)
|
65.4 (96th)
|
Opp. FG%
|
40.0% (90th)
|
40.5% (113th)
|
Opp. 3PT%
|
31.9% (163rd)
|
37.8% (286th)
OHIO STATE RECORD THIS SEASON: 6-1 / Wins against Morehead State, Notre Dame and UCLA.
SERIES HISTORY: This will be the 12th matchup between the two schools, with Ohio State leading the series 8-3. Rutgers has the most recent victory in the series came back in January of 2019 when the Scarlet Knights beat the Buckeyes, 64-61.
