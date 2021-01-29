Scouting Northwestern Hoops: Wildcats roster, rankings, stat comparison
Rutgers Basketball is hot off a big 30 point victory over Michigan State and they are keep the winning streak going as they take on a Northwestern team that has now lost seven Big Ten games in a row.
Below is a look at the Wildcats projected starting lineup and where they're ranked in key metrics and statistics.
RANKINGS COMPARISON - RUTGERS | NORTHWESTERN
ESPN BPI: No. 44 | No. 76
KENPOM: No. 28 | No. 72
SAGARIN: No. 36 | No. 68
NET RANKINGS: No. 34 | No. 79
|NAME
|HT/WT
|YEAR
|NOTES
|
6-2/180
|
So.
|
Buis is coming off a big game against Penn State, where he had 18pts, 4asts, 2stls and 1reb.
|
Chase Audige
|
6-4/200
|
So.
|
The former William & Mary transfer has has looked good after sitting out last season, he is currently averaging 12ppg.
|
6=7/215
|
Jr.
|
The Texas native leads his team in scoring this season with 13.6ppg on 48.8% from the field.
|
6-9/215
|
So.
|
Although the second year big man doesn't average much (6.2ppg), he does hit whatever shots he takes as he makes 43.5% of his shots.
|
6-10/225
|
Jr.
|
The younger brother of NBA vet Larry Nance, Pete is having a solid season so far as he scored in double digits in 10 out of the 14 games so far.
|STAT
|RUTGERS
|Northwestern
|
Points/game
|
73.0 (153rd)
|
76.1 (92nd)
|
Field Goal %
|
46.0% (88th)
|
45.1% (133rd)
|
3PT %
|
34.8% (123rd)
|
37.4% (48th)
|
Rebound Margin
|
+0.5 (179th)
|
-1.5 (236th)
|
Assist/Turnover Ratio
|
1.41 (25th)
|
1.65 (7th)
|
Steals/game
|
8.5 (32nd)
|
5.6 (260th)
|
Blocks/game
|
5.1 (18th)
|
2.3 (278th)
|
Opp. points/game
|
68.9 (145th)
|
72.5 (233rd)
|
Opp. FG%
|
42.2% (134th)
|
43,4% (207th)
|
Opp. 3PT%
|
32.6% (158th)
|
34.7% (246th)
NORTHWESTERN RECORD THIS SEASON: 6-8 (3-7) / Notable wins against No. 4 Michigan State, No. 23 Ohio State and Indiana.
SERIES HISTORY: This will be the 15th matchup between the two schools, with Northwestern leading the series 10-4. However Rutgers has won the last two matchups between the two schools.
