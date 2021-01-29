 Scouting Northwestern Hoops: Wildcats roster, rankings, stat comparison
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-29 21:21:35 -0600') }} basketball

Scouting Northwestern Hoops: Wildcats roster, rankings, stat comparison

Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport
@RichieSRivals

Rutgers Basketball is hot off a big 30 point victory over Michigan State and they are keep the winning streak going as they take on a Northwestern team that has now lost seven Big Ten games in a row.

Below is a look at the Wildcats projected starting lineup and where they're ranked in key metrics and statistics.

RANKINGS COMPARISON - RUTGERS | NORTHWESTERN

ESPN BPI: No. 44 | No. 76

KENPOM: No. 28 | No. 72

SAGARIN: No. 36 | No. 68

NET RANKINGS: No. 34 | No. 79

PROJECTED NORTHWESTERN STARTING LINEUP
NAME HT/WT YEAR NOTES

Boo Buie

6-2/180

So.

Buis is coming off a big game against Penn State, where he had 18pts, 4asts, 2stls and 1reb.

Chase Audige

6-4/200

So.

The former William & Mary transfer has has looked good after sitting out last season, he is currently averaging 12ppg.

Miller Kopp

6=7/215

Jr.

The Texas native leads his team in scoring this season with 13.6ppg on 48.8% from the field.

Robbie Beran

6-9/215

So.

Although the second year big man doesn't average much (6.2ppg), he does hit whatever shots he takes as he makes 43.5% of his shots.

Pete Nance

6-10/225

Jr.

The younger brother of NBA vet Larry Nance, Pete is having a solid season so far as he scored in double digits in 10 out of the 14 games so far.
Rutgers - Northwestern Stat Comparison (2020 stats)
STAT RUTGERS Northwestern

Points/game

73.0 (153rd)

76.1 (92nd)

Field Goal %

46.0% (88th)

45.1% (133rd)

3PT %

34.8% (123rd)

37.4% (48th)

Rebound Margin

+0.5 (179th)

-1.5 (236th)

Assist/Turnover Ratio

1.41 (25th)

1.65 (7th)

Steals/game

8.5 (32nd)

5.6 (260th)

Blocks/game

5.1 (18th)

2.3 (278th)

Opp. points/game

68.9 (145th)

72.5 (233rd)

Opp. FG%

42.2% (134th)

43,4% (207th)

Opp. 3PT%

32.6% (158th)

34.7% (246th)

NORTHWESTERN RECORD THIS SEASON: 6-8 (3-7) / Notable wins against No. 4 Michigan State, No. 23 Ohio State and Indiana.

SERIES HISTORY: This will be the 15th matchup between the two schools, with Northwestern leading the series 10-4. However Rutgers has won the last two matchups between the two schools.

