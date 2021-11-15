Scouting NJIT Basketball: Highlanders roster, rankings, stat comparison

Rutgers Basketball is 2-0 on the season after a couple of what some would call ugly wins against Lehigh and Merrimack to start the season and they will look make that three wins in a row against NJIT on Tuesday night.

Below is a look at the Highlanders projected starting lineup and where they're ranked in key metrics and statistics.

TV: BTN Plus

SPREAD: TBD

WHO: NJIT at Rutgers

WHEN: Tuesday at 7:00pm EST

WHERE: Jersey Mike's Arena -- Piscataway, New Jersey