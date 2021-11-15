Scouting NJIT Basketball: Highlanders roster, rankings, stat comparison
Rutgers Basketball is 2-0 on the season after a couple of what some would call ugly wins against Lehigh and Merrimack to start the season and they will look make that three wins in a row against NJIT on Tuesday night.
Below is a look at the Highlanders projected starting lineup and where they're ranked in key metrics and statistics.
SIGN UP AND GET TKR PREMIUM FREE FOR 30 DAYS — CLICK HERE
TV: BTN Plus
SPREAD: TBD
WHO: NJIT at Rutgers
WHEN: Tuesday at 7:00pm EST
WHERE: Jersey Mike's Arena -- Piscataway, New Jersey
RANKINGS COMPARISON - RUTGERS | NJIT
ESPN BPI: No. 68 | No. 244
KENPOM: No. 71 | No. 273
SAGARIN: No. 51 | No. 274
2020-21 NET Rankings: No. 40 | No. 267
|NAME
|HT/WT
|YEAR
|NOTES
|
6-3/180
|
Jr.
|
Former Montverde Academy product finished with a team high 17pts, 6rebs, 2asts & 1stl vs. Lehigh.
|
Dylan O'Hearn
|
6-4/185
|
Sr.
|
Second on the team in points per game currently (16.5ppg), scored 23 vs. Lehigh and 10 versus Merrimack.
|
Miles Coleman
|
6-5/210
|
Sr.
|
Does a lot of the dirty work, cleaning up the glass for NJIT. He finished with 6+ rebs in each of their first two games.
|
Matt Faw
|
6-9/225
|
Sr.
|
Holy Cross grad transfer coming off a year where he averaged 11.44ppg and 5.4rpg for the Crusaders.
|
Souleymane Diakite
|
6-9/230
|
Sr.
|
Quiet start to the season for Diakite only 2pts in two games, but he is a solid big man, averaged 6.3ppg and 5.1rpg last season.
|STAT
|RUTGERS
|NJIT
|
Points Per Game
|
60.5
|
63.5
|
Field Goal Percentage
|
35.0%
|
38.8%
|
Three-Point Percentage
|
18.5%
|
41.7%
|
Rebound Margin
|
+6.5
|
+7.5
|
Assist to Turnover Ratio
|
+1.08
|
-1.6
|
Steals Per Game
|
8.5
|
9.5
|
Blocks Per Game
|
6.5
|
4.0
|
Opp. Points Per Game
|
52.5
|
58.5
|
Opp. Field Goal Percentage
|
35.0%
|
37.8%
|
Opp. Three-Point Percentage
|
21.4%
|
30.4%
NJIT RECORD LAST SEASON: 7-12 (6-10) / Wins against Rider, Stony Brook and Vermont.
SERIES HISTORY: This will be the sixth matchup between the two schools, with Rutgers leading the series 5-0. The most recent game in the series came back in November of 2019 when the Scarlet Knights defeated the Highlanders by a score of 85-58.
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board