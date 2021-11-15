 Scouting NJIT Basketball: Highlanders roster, rankings, stat comparison
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-15 14:00:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Scouting NJIT Basketball: Highlanders roster, rankings, stat comparison

Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport
Publisher
@RivalsRichie

Rutgers Basketball is 2-0 on the season after a couple of what some would call ugly wins against Lehigh and Merrimack to start the season and they will look make that three wins in a row against NJIT on Tuesday night.

Below is a look at the Highlanders projected starting lineup and where they're ranked in key metrics and statistics.

SIGN UP AND GET TKR PREMIUM FREE FOR 30 DAYS — CLICK HERE

TV: BTN Plus

SPREAD: TBD

WHO: NJIT at Rutgers

WHEN: Tuesday at 7:00pm EST

WHERE: Jersey Mike's Arena -- Piscataway, New Jersey

RANKINGS COMPARISON - RUTGERS | NJIT

ESPN BPI: No. 68 | No. 244

KENPOM: No. 71 | No. 273

SAGARIN: No. 51 | No. 274

2020-21 NET Rankings: No. 40 | No. 267

PROJECTED NJIT STARTING LINEUP
NAME HT/WT YEAR NOTES

James Lee

6-3/180

Jr.

Former Montverde Academy product finished with a team high 17pts, 6rebs, 2asts & 1stl vs. Lehigh.

Dylan O'Hearn

6-4/185

Sr.

Second on the team in points per game currently (16.5ppg), scored 23 vs. Lehigh and 10 versus Merrimack.

Miles Coleman

6-5/210

Sr.

Does a lot of the dirty work, cleaning up the glass for NJIT. He finished with 6+ rebs in each of their first two games.

Matt Faw

6-9/225

Sr.

Holy Cross grad transfer coming off a year where he averaged 11.44ppg and 5.4rpg for the Crusaders.

Souleymane Diakite

6-9/230

Sr.

Quiet start to the season for Diakite only 2pts in two games, but he is a solid big man, averaged 6.3ppg and 5.1rpg last season.
Rutgers - NJIT Stat Comparison (2021-22 stats)
STAT RUTGERS NJIT

Points Per Game

60.5

63.5

Field Goal Percentage

35.0%

38.8%

Three-Point Percentage

18.5%

41.7%

Rebound Margin

+6.5

+7.5

Assist to Turnover Ratio

+1.08

-1.6

Steals Per Game

8.5

9.5

Blocks Per Game

6.5

4.0

Opp. Points Per Game

52.5

58.5

Opp. Field Goal Percentage

35.0%

37.8%

Opp. Three-Point Percentage

21.4%

30.4%

NJIT RECORD LAST SEASON: 7-12 (6-10) / Wins against Rider, Stony Brook and Vermont.

SERIES HISTORY: This will be the sixth matchup between the two schools, with Rutgers leading the series 5-0. The most recent game in the series came back in November of 2019 when the Scarlet Knights defeated the Highlanders by a score of 85-58.

--------------------------------------------------------------

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter!

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board

Talk about it on the Rutgers Hoops Free Message Board

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}