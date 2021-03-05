Scouting Minnesota Hoops: Gophers roster, rankings, stat comparison
This is it, the regular season finale for Rutgers Basketball as they aim to get their 10th Big Ten Conference of the season as they take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers.
To learn more about the Gophers, TKR decided to take a look at Minnesota's projected starting lineup and where they're ranked in key metrics and statistics.
RANKINGS COMPARISON - RUTGERS | MINNESOTA
ESPN BPI: No. 50 | No. 75
KENPOM: No. 32 | No. 59
SAGARIN: No. 35 | No. 60
NET RANKINGS: No. 37 | No. 78
|NAME
|HT/WT
|YEAR
|NOTES
|
6-2/175
|
Fr.
|
The former four-star guard has scored in double digits in five of his last six games.
|
6-2/195
|
Jr.
|
The third leading scorer in the Big Ten is averaging 20.1ppg this season, recently scored 41 vs. Nebraska.
|
6-5/195
|
So
|
Coming off a big game where he scored 17pts to go along with 5rebs and 3asts vs. Penn State.
|
6-8/220
|
Sr.
|
The senior big man does a little bit of everything for the Gophers, averaging 8.7ppg and 5.9rpg.
|
7-0/235
|
Jr.
|
Robbins has missed the past couple of games, but he is expected back at any time. He is also leading the B1G with 2.7bpg.
|STAT
|RUTGERS
|Minnesota
|
Points/game
|
70.1 (211th)
|
73.3 (130th)
|
Field Goal %
|
45,3% (108th)
|
39.8% (327th)
|
3PT %
|
31.3% (284th)
|
28.8% (338th)
|
Rebound Margin
|
-0.6 (203rd)
|
-3.7 (291st)
|
Assist/Turnover Ratio
|
1.25 (46th)
|
1.28 (39th)
|
Steals/game
|
7.8 (50th)
|
6.3 (193rd)
|
Blocks/game
|
5.4 (6th)
|
4.6 (35th)
|
Opp. points/game
|
68.0 (109th)
|
73.9 (267th)
|
Opp. FG%
|
42.2% (117th)
|
44.4% (222nd)
|
Opp. 3PT%
|
33.4% (163rd)
|
35.3% (271st)
MINNESOTA RECORD THIS SEASON: 13-13 (6-13) / Notable wins against No. 4 Iowa, No. 7 Michigan, No. 17 Michigan State, No. 24 Purdue and No. 25 Ohio State.
SERIES HISTORY: This will be the 14th matchup between the two schools, with Minnesota leading the series 8-5, but Rutgers holds the latest victory defeating Minnesota 76-72 in February.
--------------------------------------------------------------
