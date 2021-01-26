 Scouting Michigan State Hoops: Spartans roster, rankings, stats Part II
Scouting Michigan State Hoops: Spartans roster, rankings, stats Part II

Rutgers Basketball bounced back last week with a solid win against Indiana, however this week they face a bigger challenge as they will look to beat Michigan State for the first time in program history as the Spartans head to the RAC for a Thursday night matchup.

Below is a look at the Spartans projected starting lineup and where they're ranked in key metrics and statistics.

RANKINGS COMPARISON - RUTGERS | MICHIGAN STATE

ESPN BPI: No. 54 | No. 45

KENPOM: No. 39 | No. 44

SAGARIN: No. 43 | No. 37

NET RANKINGS: No. 48 | No. 85

PROJECTED MICHIGAN STATE STARTING LINEUP
NAME HT/WT YEAR NOTES

AJ Hoggard

6-3/220

Fr.

The former No. 75 overall recruit in the 2020 class had 3pts, 4rebs and 3asts in their last game vs. Purdue.

Joshua Langford

6-5/200

Sr.

Langford is having a good year so far shooting 39.6% from the field and 100% from the free throw line.

Aaron Henry

6-6/210

Jr.

The Spartans leading scorer this season averages 13.9ppg this year to go along with 5.6rpg and 3.7apg.

Joey Hauser

6-9/220

Jr.

Former Marquette transfer has been very good since sitting out last year, averages 11.8ppg and 8.1rpg.

Thomas Kithier

6-8/230

Jr.

The former four-star doesn't get a ton of touches, but makes the most of them shooting 65.4% from the field.

Rutgers - Michigan State Stat Comparison (2020 stats)
STAT RUTGERS MICHIGAN STATE

Points/game

73.4 (147th)

76.0 (93rd)

Field Goal %

46.2% (83rd)

44.8% (146th)

3PT %

35.4% (105th)

34.7% (125th)

Rebound Margin

+0.9 (195th)

+5.4 (53rd)

Assist/Turnover Ratio

1.45 (19th)

1.40 (26th)

Steals/game

8.1 (56th)

4.8 (310th)

Blocks/game

4.9 (21st)

5.1 (17th)

Opp. points/game

71.1 (208th)

71.3 (212th)

Opp. FG%

43.1% (188th)

41.8% (118th)

Opp. 3PT%

33.4% (194th)

32.9% (172nd)

MICHIGAN STATE RECORD THIS SEASON: 8-4 (2-4) / Notable wins against No. 6 Duke, Notre Dame and Nebraska

SERIES HISTORY: This will be the 12th matchup between the two schools, with Michigan State leading the series 11-0.

