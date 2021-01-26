Scouting Michigan State Hoops: Spartans roster, rankings, stats Part II
Rutgers Basketball bounced back last week with a solid win against Indiana, however this week they face a bigger challenge as they will look to beat Michigan State for the first time in program history as the Spartans head to the RAC for a Thursday night matchup.
Below is a look at the Spartans projected starting lineup and where they're ranked in key metrics and statistics.
RANKINGS COMPARISON - RUTGERS | MICHIGAN STATE
ESPN BPI: No. 54 | No. 45
KENPOM: No. 39 | No. 44
SAGARIN: No. 43 | No. 37
NET RANKINGS: No. 48 | No. 85
|NAME
|HT/WT
|YEAR
|NOTES
|
6-3/220
|
Fr.
|
The former No. 75 overall recruit in the 2020 class had 3pts, 4rebs and 3asts in their last game vs. Purdue.
|
6-5/200
|
Sr.
|
Langford is having a good year so far shooting 39.6% from the field and 100% from the free throw line.
|
6-6/210
|
Jr.
|
The Spartans leading scorer this season averages 13.9ppg this year to go along with 5.6rpg and 3.7apg.
|
6-9/220
|
Jr.
|
Former Marquette transfer has been very good since sitting out last year, averages 11.8ppg and 8.1rpg.
|
6-8/230
|
Jr.
|
The former four-star doesn't get a ton of touches, but makes the most of them shooting 65.4% from the field.
|STAT
|RUTGERS
|MICHIGAN STATE
|
Points/game
|
73.4 (147th)
|
76.0 (93rd)
|
Field Goal %
|
46.2% (83rd)
|
44.8% (146th)
|
3PT %
|
35.4% (105th)
|
34.7% (125th)
|
Rebound Margin
|
+0.9 (195th)
|
+5.4 (53rd)
|
Assist/Turnover Ratio
|
1.45 (19th)
|
1.40 (26th)
|
Steals/game
|
8.1 (56th)
|
4.8 (310th)
|
Blocks/game
|
4.9 (21st)
|
5.1 (17th)
|
Opp. points/game
|
71.1 (208th)
|
71.3 (212th)
|
Opp. FG%
|
43.1% (188th)
|
41.8% (118th)
|
Opp. 3PT%
|
33.4% (194th)
|
32.9% (172nd)
MICHIGAN STATE RECORD THIS SEASON: 8-4 (2-4) / Notable wins against No. 6 Duke, Notre Dame and Nebraska
SERIES HISTORY: This will be the 12th matchup between the two schools, with Michigan State leading the series 11-0.
--------------------------------------------------------------
